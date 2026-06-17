Airmedic Expands Its International Reach and Unveils a New Medical Cabin for Its Bombardier Learjet 45XR Fleet

MONTREAL, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airmedic, a leader in specialized air medical transport, today unveiled a new medical cabin purpose-built for its Bombardier Learjet 45XR aircraft. Already in service aboard the first aircraft, this permanent clinical environment supports patient transport while setting a new benchmark for critical care in flight.

Born from firsthand operational experience, this permanent medical configuration improves clinical access, optimizes the work of medical crews, and ensures immediate availability of essential equipment, enabling flight crews to manage complex transports with greater precision, efficiency, and comfort.

"This investment reflects our commitment to excellence in in-flight care," said Louis-Philippe Loiselle Fortier, Vice-President, Strategic Initiatives and Business Development at Airmedic. "By analyzing how missions actually unfold, we designed a cabin that removes obstacles for our crews, strengthens clinical continuity, and provides a safer, more comfortable, and better-controlled environment for patients and their loved ones during both short- and long-haul repatriation flights."

Airmedic invested in a completely redesigned permanent medical interior. Developed in close collaboration with the engineering teams at Fargo Jet Center and certified by both the FAA and Transport Canada through a Supplemental Type Certificate, this state-of-the-art cabin was shaped by direct feedback from the crews, clients, and patients it serves.

Key Innovations for Critical Care Transport

The enhanced cabin features an advanced LifePort stretcher system, a stainless steel-clad composite sidewall panel for hygiene and durability, and a custom medical cabinet that keeps essential equipment protected and immediately accessible. Specialized overhead rails allow medical devices to be secured above the care area, including the defibrillator monitor, transport ventilator, and intravenous therapy units, keeping critical equipment within ergonomic reach of the patient. An expanded loading clearance also facilitates patient handling, including bariatric cases and incubator transports, while medical-grade surfaces allow for effective decontamination between missions, and a custom privacy curtain preserves patient dignity during flight. A new Skytrac ISAT-200A satellite communication (SATCOM) and flight-tracking system further enhances in-flight coordination by allowing crews to consult with physicians hands-free, without interrupting care.

Together, these improvements create a structured clinical workspace that supports decisive intervention during critical care transports, while enhancing overall patient comfort, dignity, and safety.

Investing in the Advancement of International Patient Repatriation

The Learjet 45XR configuration represents the first step in a broader fleet modernization strategy. A second aircraft is already slated to receive an identical permanent medical configuration in the coming months, bringing the total investment in both cabin conversions to approximately two million Canadian dollars. These conversions are part of an overall $18 million Canadian commitment to Airmedic's Bombardier Learjet 45XR fleet, which supports the expansion of its international medical repatriation program.

"By permanently dedicating these aircraft to medical operations, Airmedic is reaffirming a clear priority: investing in reliable clinical environments designed for the realities of modern aeromedical transport, while continuing to raise the standard of care in the skies," added Louis-Philippe Loiselle Fortier.

Rooted in Quebec, Reaching the World

Beyond international repatriation missions, these aircraft remain available at all times to support Quebec's communities and healthcare network for urgent inter-hospital transfers. This local commitment remains at the heart of Airmedic's mission, having expanded its service offering over the past three years to reach an international scope, both through air ambulance operations (its fleet of Pilatus PC-12 NG and Bombardier Learjet 45XR aircraft) and through medical escort services on commercial flights. Strategically based in Montreal, a key transatlantic hub between Europe and the Americas, and holding EURAMI international accreditation, Airmedic combines a Quebec foundation with a global reach.

About Airmedic

Airmedic is a Canadian provider of specialized air medical transport, focused on the repatriation of Canadian and international patients, serving Quebec and destinations around the world. Its dedicated medical fleet consists of six Pilatus PC-12 NG aircraft and two Bombardier Learjet 45XR jets. Available around the clock, day and night, Airmedic provides full mission management. Airmedic holds EURAMI accreditation for its fixed-wing operations, an internationally recognized standard that reflects the highest benchmarks in safety, quality, and best practices. Airmedic is owned by Dessercom, a charitable organization active in emergency pre-hospital transport and non-urgent ground transport in Quebec.

Note: High-resolution photos and videos of the cabin and aircraft are available upon request.

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