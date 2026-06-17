Bodycote Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 17
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B3FLWH99
Issuer Name
BODYCOTE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group Inc
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Goldman Sachs Asset Management BV
Amsterdam
Netherlands
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
15-Jun-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Jun-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.992876
0.009420
4.002296
6852567
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
4.069260
0.000790
4.070050
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B3FLWH99
6836439
3.992876
Sub Total 8.A
6836439
3.992876%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
16128
0.009420
Sub Total 8.B1
16128
0.009420%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
GSAM Holdings LLC
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings LLC
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings I Ltd
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management UK Holdings II Ltd
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings I B.V.
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings II B.V.
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Holdings B.V.
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management International Holdings B.V.
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management B.V.
3.951092
0.000000
3.951092%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 3)
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 4)
Goldman Sachs International
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company National Association
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 5)
The Goldman Sachs Trust Company of Delaware
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact: gs-rrc-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
12. Date of Completion
17-Jun-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Bengaluru