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WKN: A1JG36 | ISIN: FR0011053636 | Ticker-Symbol: BC7
Stuttgart
17.06.26 | 18:33
0,456 Euro
-1,30 % -0,006
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0,4540,46218:53
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Actusnews Wire
17.06.2026 18:23 Uhr
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Capital B's shareholders approve with a vast majority all resolutions at the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held today

Capital B's shareholders approve with a vast majority all resolutions at the Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting held today

  • Approval by the Ordinary General Meeting of stand-alone and consolidated financial statements for FY 2025
  • Approval by the Extraordinary General Meeting of the establishment of a maximum capacity of 5 billion euros in nominal amount of capital increases (e.g., for reference and based on the current nominal value of the Company's shares of €0.04, a maximum of 125 billion shares), and 100 billion euros in nominal amount for the issuance of credit instruments, in line with the deployment of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time
  • Approval of the change of the corporate name from "the Blockchain Group" to "Capital B"

Puteaux, June 17, 2026: Capital B (ISIN: FR0011053636, ticker: ALCPB | US: CPTLF) (the "Company"), listed on Euronext Growth Paris, Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and decentralized technology consulting and development, and corporate treasury, held today its Annual Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting. The main purpose of this General Meeting was be to approve the financial statements for the 2025 financial year and to authorize the establishment of a maximum capacity of 5 billion euros in nominal amount of capital increases (e.g., for reference and based on the current nominal value of the Company's shares of €0.04, a maximum of 125 billion shares), and 100 billion euros in nominal amount for the issuance of credit instruments, to accelerate its Bitcoin accumulation strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time. The shareholders also approved the change of the corporate name from "The Blockchain Group" to "Capital B", to align the corporate name of the Company with the commercial name adopted by the Company and previously announced in its July 21, 2025 press release. A detailed presentation of the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time, is available on the Company's website: https://cptlb.com/about/who-we-are/

Approval of all resolutions

On the date of the meeting, the total number of shares with voting rights was 300,564,232.

At this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders present, represented, having given a proxy to the chairman or having voted by correspondence, together held 164,555,315 voting rights (i.e., 54.748%).

The resolutions were adopted by a large majority of more than 95%, the detailed results of the votes being available on the Company's website.

In particular:

  • The Ordinary General Meeting approved the Financial statements for FY 2025;
  • The Extraordinary General Meeting approved the establishment of a maximum capacity of 5 billion euros in nominal amount of capital increases (e.g., for reference and based on the current nominal value of the Company's shares of €0.04, a maximum of 125 billion shares), and 100 billion euros in nominal amount for the issuance of credit instruments, in line with the deployment of the Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy, focused on increasing the number of bitcoin per fully diluted share over time;
  • The shareholders also approved the change of the corporate name from "The Blockchain Group" to "Capital B", to align the corporate name of the Company with the commercial name adopted by the Company and previously announced in its July 21, 2025 press release.

Risk factors

The Company reminds that the risk factors related to the Company and to its business are detailed in its 2025 annual results financial report, available for free on the Company's website (https://www.cptlb.com). The realization of all or part of these risks could negatively impact the Company's operations, financial position, results, development, or outlook.

* * *

About Capital B (FR:ALCPB | US:CPTLF)
Capital B is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development, and corporate treasury.		EURONEXT Growth Paris
FR Ticker: ALCPB
US OTCID Ticker: CPTLF
ISIN: FR0011053636
Reuters: ALCPB.PA
Bloomberg: ALCPB.FP

Contact:
contact@cptlb.com

Investor relations
Actus Finance & Communication
Mathieu Calleux
tbg@actus.fr		Press relations
Actus Finance & Communication
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
acdudicourt@actus.fr - +33 6 24 03 26 52
Céline Bruggeman
cbruggeman@actus.fr - +33 6 87 52 71 99

Le Crayon groupe
Sarah Benmoussa
Sarahb@lecrayongroupe.fr
Capital B press releases are available on:
Financial information - Capital B
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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-98799-20260617-tbg-cp-17-juin-2026-en-final.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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