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WKN: A412AM | ISIN: INE093A01041 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
17.06.2026 19:48 Uhr
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Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware to Invest £25 Million in UK Expansion, Creating 1,200 Jobs in AI, Digital Services, and Quantum Computing

New R&D centers in Manchester and Leeds, expanded delivery center in Birmingham, recognized by the UK Government at the G7 Summit

MUMBAI, India, LONDON and ISELIN, N.J, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, plans to invest £25 million to expand its UK operations, a move expected to create around 1,200 jobs across Manchester, Leeds, and Birmingham over the next three to five years.

Hexaware's investment plan was among those the UK Government announced at the G7 Summit on June 16, 2026, as part of a wider set of international commitments to its AI and clean energy agenda. The company will expand its delivery center in Birmingham and establish R&D centers in Manchester and Leeds. The investment will accelerate innovation at scale across new and emerging technologies, including AI, digital services, and quantum computing, with a focus on developing local talent, advancing research, and driving modernization in citizen and public services.

R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware, said, "Hexaware has worked alongside businesses in the UK for more than three decades. We have very high ambitions for our growth, creating impact in the UK and proudly supporting the Government's inclusive vision for AI. Our investments are focused on developing young talent, working with unique published datasets, and collaborating with government at all levels across the country to create a positive impact for the citizens of the UK. These investments in AI research, digital innovation for citizen services, and talent incubation will create meaningful social impact while fueling and accelerating the UK's long-term economic growth."

Parameshwaran (Param) Iyer, Executive Vice President, Head - UK and Europe, Hexaware, said, "The UK is one of our fastest-growing markets, and this investment reflects the confidence our clients and the UK Government place in Hexaware. Our UK clients are moving fast on AI, and having research and delivery talent on the ground here means we can build with them rather than for them."

The UK is Hexaware's second-largest global market and its fastest-growing geography, where the company opened its UK headquarters in London's Canary Wharf in 2025.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-to-invest-25-million-in-uk-expansion-creating-1-200-jobs-in-ai-digital-services-and-quantum-computing-302803442.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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