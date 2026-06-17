Integrated Research (IR): IR further extends end-to-end observability for contact centers with Collaborate for NICE CXone

SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research ("IR"), a leading global observability software provider, today announced that its UC&C observability solution, Collaborate, now supports NICE CXone, one of the world's most widely adopted cloud contact center platforms.

Part of the release of Prognosis 13.3, IR's core observability platform, Collaborate now offers enterprise teams a single place to monitor performance and customer journeys across CXone, bring-your-own-carrier (BYOC) infrastructure, and multi-vendor UC platforms such as Microsoft Teams and Webex.

"Contact centers live and die by the experiences they deliver, but those experiences rarely start and end on a single platform," said Ian Lowe, CEO of IR.

"By bringing NICE CXone into Collaborate, we're giving operations teams one clear, real-time view of performance - from the first carrier hop to the agent's desktop - so they can find and fix issues before customers feel the impact."

Collaborate for NICE CXone: One true view

With Prognosis 13.3, Collaborate ingests and correlates telemetry from NICE CXone, BYOC SBCs, and UC platforms into a single high-performance intelligence layer. This provides an end-to-end picture of each interaction, even as it moves between voice, digital channels and multiple systems.

Key capabilities include:

Multi - source data aggregation - Collaborate pulls in SBC metrics, UC call flows and third-party platform data alongside CXone events, giving operations teams one "source of truth" across their entire contact estate.

- Collaborate pulls in SBC metrics, UC call flows and third-party platform data alongside CXone events, giving operations teams one "source of truth" across their entire contact estate. Reporting built for operations - Real-time and historical dashboards help teams track skills performance, team workload, agent utilization, queue wait times and contact outcomes in one place, without stitching together multiple tools.

- Real-time and historical dashboards help teams track skills performance, team workload, agent utilization, queue wait times and contact outcomes in one place, without stitching together multiple tools. Customer - centric analytics - Users can follow customer journeys across channels, analyze handle times, abandon rates and first-contact-resolution proxies, and pinpoint where interactions are breaking down.

- Users can follow customer journeys across channels, analyze handle times, abandon rates and first-contact-resolution proxies, and pinpoint where interactions are breaking down. Pre - emptive alerting - Threshold-based alerts on wait times, queue volumes and agent utilization help IT and operations teams get ahead of potential SLA breaches, rather than reacting after customers complain.

- Threshold-based alerts on wait times, queue volumes and agent utilization help IT and operations teams get ahead of potential SLA breaches, rather than reacting after customers complain. Historical depth - Prognosis 13.3 supports up to five years of history, enabling trend analysis, capacity planning and long-range SLA reporting for complex environments.

Deeper visibility into Call Detail Records

As part of the release of Prognosis 13.3, Collaborate introduces unified Call Detail Record (CDR) search, a single database with AI-powered search, giving deeper visibility into interactions across any vendor. AI powered insight at individual call level is significant as IT teams must assess performance and experience at individual call level to identify root cause and to remediate issues.

Using Iris, IR's conversational AI intelligence layer for multi-vendor UC&C observability, teams can now search a single CDR database that spans CXone, UC platforms, SBCs and other vendors instead of querying separate systems.

"Iris is already changing the way enterprises use UC&C observability data to drive faster, better decisions," added Ian Lowe.

"Bringing that same AI-driven experience to CXone and contact center analytics means leaders can spend less time hunting for data and more time improving journeys, agent productivity and overall business performance."

For more information about IR Collaborate and Prognosis 13.3, visit www.ir.com.

About IR

At IR, we power elite business performance. Trusted by the world's largest organizations for more than 30 years, our market-leading observability solutions are powered by Prognosis - the real-time intelligence platform built for multi-vendor infrastructure, UC&CX and payments environments. To find out more, visit www.ir.com.

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