

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Ventures Acquisition IV Corp (TVIVU) announced Wednesday the pricing of its initial public offering of 15 million units at $10 per unit.



The offering is expected to close on June 22.



The company granted underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments.



The offering is expected to generate gross proceeds of $150 million.



The units are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 18 under the ticker symbol 'TVIVU.'



The company said each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant.



Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Class A ordinary share at $11.50 per share.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News