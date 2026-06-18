

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air New Zealand Ltd (ANZLY) reported a slight decline in passenger traffic for May, carrying 1.135 million passengers, down 0.3% from a year earlier.



Revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) edged down 0.2% to 2.430 billion during the month, while available seat kilometres (ASK) slipped 0.1% to 2.966 billion.



The airline's passenger load factor eased by 0.1 percentage points to 81.9% in May.



For the financial year to date, Air New Zealand carried 14.57 million passengers, up 0.9% from the same period a year ago. RPK increased 1.9% to 31.15 billion, while capacity expanded 1.4% to 37.12 billion ASKs.



The financial year-to-date passenger load factor improved 0.4 percentage points to 83.9%.



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