

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Whitbread (WTB.L) reported that its total Group sales were up 2% year-over-year to 727 million pounds for the 13 weeks to 28 May 2026. Like-for-like sales growth was 2%, for the first quarter.



Dominic Paul, Whitbread Chief Executive, said: 'Strong leisure bookings mean that our forward booked position is ahead of last year and we remain confident in the full year outlook. Whilst we expect the impact of business rates to remain in line with our previous fiscal 2027 guidance, we are continuing to press the UK Government for changes to fiscal 2028 and fiscal 2029.'



The Group's interim results will be announced on 15 October 2026.



At last close, Whitbread shares were trading at 2,404.74 pence, down 0.26%.



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