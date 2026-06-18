LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCDY.PK) on Thursday reported higher first-quarter sales, mainly supported by growth in its UK and Ireland businesses.
Group sales excluding VAT and fuel increased 2.3% to £16.826 billion in the 13 weeks ended May 30, 2026. On a like-for-like basis, sales increased 1%.
Sales in Tesco's UK and Ireland business rose 2.8% to £13.438 billion, while like-for-like sales increased 1.8%. UK sales grew 2.4% to £12.600 billion, and Ireland sales rose 8.5% to £838 million.
Booker, Tesco's wholesale business, reported sales of £2.246 billion, down 2.7%, with like-for-like sales declining 3.2%.
In Central Europe, sales increased 8.3% to £1.142 billion. Like-for-like sales grew 0.8%.
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