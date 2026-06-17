Rumble, Inc.: Rumble Announces Realignment into Two Core Business Units and Renames Newly Acquired Cloud And AI-Infrastructure Business "Quake AI"

Post-merger, Rumble Cloud Renamed Quake AI, Integrating Northern Data Offerings

Rumble to Remain the Video and Media Platform's Core Brand Name

Corporate Parent to be Renamed RUM Group Inc. and Will Oversee Two Business Units: Rumble and Quake AI

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., June 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) today introduced a new business unit and legal name for the company following the closing of its acquisition of Northern Data AG ("Northern Data"). Effective June 18, 2026, under the new RUM Group Inc. ("RUM") identity, the publicly traded company now operates two core business units: Rumble, its video platform, and Quake AI, formerly Northern Data, its cloud and AI-infrastructure business. Together, they rest on a single conviction: the future will be powered by human imagination, and RUM will benefit from a powerful flywheel powered by both pillars.

"We are living through a once-in-a-generation shift. As artificial intelligence makes knowledge abundant, the scarcest and most valuable resource on Earth becomes the one thing machines can't manufacture: human imagination. RUM exists to build the future where that ingenuity wins, and to make sure it belongs to the dreamers and the doers. Quake AI gives that imagination a foundation. Rumble gives it a voice," said Chris Pavlovski, Chairman and CEO of RUM.

RUM - The Vision





RUM's mission is to maximize the power of human imagination. The business is built on two core beliefs:

As AI democratizes knowledge, the world needs a free and open internet to express and explore our scarcest and most valuable assets: human imagination, creativity, and agency.

The future enterprise will be led by humans empowered to explore to the edges of their imagination, powered by decentralized agentic AI and transacted on the rails of blockchain technology.

In summary, RUM is built on the belief that future value accrues to two elements that machines cannot replicate at scale: physical infrastructure and human creativity. The company owns both pillars and each makes the other stronger, creating a valuable and unique flywheel.

Quake AI: The Physical Foundation





Quake AI is the physical foundation - where ideas are built, explored, and scaled to the edges of agentic compute. It is the ground floor of the next enterprise: the infrastructure that turns a single idea into the force of millions, leveraging the compute, cloud, data centers, and a blockchain trust layer necessary for AI agents to coordinate and transact at scale.

Quake AI combines a unique set of assets, now under one roof:

CPU : Rumble Cloud's low-latency, CPU-based compute, network and storage originally designed to deliver world-class global video distribution at scale.

: Rumble Cloud's low-latency, CPU-based compute, network and storage originally designed to deliver world-class global video distribution at scale. GPU : Northern Data's GPU estate of approximately 22,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs across nine data centers.

: Northern Data's GPU estate of approximately 22,000 NVIDIA H100/H200 GPUs across nine data centers. Power : Northern Data's data-center footprint, including up to ~250 MW of energized and contracted capacity.

: Northern Data's data-center footprint, including up to ~250 MW of energized and contracted capacity. Blockchain: A strategic partnership with Tether, providing the trust layer for AI agents to coordinate and transact.

Quake AI is built to be the rails of the agentic enterprise - the foundation layer upon which everything else stands.

Build on Quake AI today.

Rumble: The Foundation of Creativity





Where Quake AI is the physical foundation, Rumble is the foundation of creativity, where ideas are expressed and freedom is granted to push to the edges of what's possible. As the internet fills with synthetic sameness, Rumble is the vibrant, unfiltered home of the human voice, where real people create, debate, and push ideas forward.

The smarter machines get, the more genuine expression matters - and Rumble is the stage for it: the audience, the tools, the distribution, and the freedom to say what's worth saying. Rumble keeps the conversation human, and it keeps it moving.

Rumble offers multiple formats for humanity to express and explore:

Rumble Video : The true home of free speech, built on authenticity.

: The true home of free speech, built on authenticity. Rumble Ads : The promotional engine that puts great ideas front and center.

: The promotional engine that puts great ideas front and center. Rumble Studio: The creativity hub, where livestreaming and content production brings ideas to the masses.





Join Rumble today.

The Road Ahead

Further details on product offerings, roadmap, and the extended brand rollout will be shared in the coming months.

About RUM Group Inc.

RUM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) mission is to maximize the power of human imagination. Rumble gives human creativity a voice, a video and media platform built for creators and audiences who value free expression. Quake AI is a cloud and AI-infrastructure business, delivering the compute, data-center capacity, and blockchain infrastructure for the agentic era. Together, they power the company's mission to maximize the power of human imagination. For more information visit www.rum.group

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements"" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "targets," "expects," "endeavors," "forecasts," "could," "will," "may," "future," "likely," "on track to deliver," "continues to," "looks forward to," "is primed to," "plans," "projects," "assumes," "should" or other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from future results expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on our current beliefs and expectations of our management as of the date hereof. These statements are not guarantees or indicative of future performance. Important assumptions and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements include risks related to the Northern Data business combination, including the success of the business following the Transactions; the ability to successfully integrate Rumble's and Northern Data's businesses; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the transaction; the risk that the transaction can negatively impact the ability of Rumble and Northern Data to retain customers, retain or hire key personnel, maintain relationships with their respective suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that the combined business may be unable to achieve expected synergies or that it may take longer or be more costly than expected to achieve those synergies; the risk of fluctuations in revenue due to lengthy sales and approval process required by major and other service providers for new products; the risk posed by potential breaches of information systems and cyber-attacks; the risks that Rumble, Northern Data or the post combination company may not be able to effectively compete, including through product improvements and development; the risk that Rumble, Northern Data or the post-combination company may not be able to meet surging AI compute demand by establishing business relationships with hyperscalers; the risk that the cloud, video, and content delivery network capabilities of Rumble, Northern Data or the post-combination company may not be sufficient to attract and continue to attract interest from system integrators and content creators and to create powerful funnel partnership opportunities for the combined platform; the risk that Rumble, Northern Data or the post combination company may not be able to accelerate delivery of next-generation cloud solutions and AI applications; our ability to grow and manage future growth profitably over time, maintain relationships with customers, compete within our industry and retain key employees; weakened global economic conditions may affect our business and operating results; our limited operating history makes it difficult to evaluate our business and prospects; we may not grow or maintain our active user base, and may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability; we may fail to maintain adequate operational and financial resources; we may be unsuccessful in attracting new users to our mobile and connected TV offerings; our traffic growth, engagement, and monetization depend upon effective operation within and compatibility with operating systems, networks, devices, web browsers and standards, including mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; our business depends on continued and unimpeded access to our content and services on the internet and if we or those who engage with our content experience disruptions in internet service, or if internet service providers are able to block, degrade or charge for access to our content and services, we could incur additional expenses and the loss of traffic and advertisers; we face significant market competition, and if we are unable to compete effectively with our competitors for traffic and advertising spend, our business and operating results could be harmed; we rely on data from third parties to calculate certain of our performance metrics and real or perceived inaccuracies in such metrics may harm our reputation and negatively affect our business; changes to our existing content and services could fail to attract traffic and advertisers or fail to generate revenue; we derive the majority of our revenue from advertising and the failure to attract new advertisers, the loss of existing advertisers, or the reduction of or failure by existing advertisers to maintain or increase their advertising budgets may adversely affect our business and operating results; we depend on third-party vendors, including internet service providers, advertising networks, and data centers, to provide core services; new technologies have been developed that are able to block certain online advertisements or impair our ability to deliver advertising, which could harm our operating results; we have offered and intend to continue to offer incentives, including economic incentives, to content creators to join our platform, and these arrangements may involve fixed payment obligations that are not contingent on actual revenue or performance metrics generated by the applicable content creator but rather are based on our modeled financial projections for that creator, which if not satisfied may adversely impact our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity; changes in tax rates, changes in tax treatment of companies engaged in e-commerce, the adoption of new U.S. or international tax legislation, or exposure to additional tax liabilities may adversely impact our financial results; compliance obligations imposed by new privacy laws, laws regulating online video sharing platforms, other online platforms and online speech in certain jurisdictions in which we operate, or industry practices may adversely affect our business, financial performance, and operating results; we may become subject to newly enacted laws and regulations that restrict or moderate content on the internet; we are exposed to significant regulatory, operational, compliance, privacy, and legal risks related to age restriction or verification requirements and children's online safety laws contemplated or enacted in various U.S. states and foreign jurisdictions; paid endorsements by our content creators ma expose us to regulatory risk, liability, and compliance costs, and, as a result, may adversely affect our business, financial condition and results of operations; we have incurred and will incur significantly increased expenses and administrative burdens as a public company, which could have an adverse effect on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; and those additional risks, uncertainties and factors described in more detail in Northern Data's annual and interim financial reports made publicly available and under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not intend, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any of our forward-looking statements after the issuance of this press release to reflect any future events or circumstances. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Shannon Devine

MZ Group, MZ North America

203-741-8811

investors@rumble.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce4f04ab-2a57-495f-9238-6336e9457aec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/28bc0152-30a9-4983-8b9a-fef247ade19a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e5742c2-f49b-4f83-af2d-e8fa93d88022