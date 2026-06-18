Alstom S.A.: Alstom-led consortium signed €690 million to modernise Egypt's strategic rail corridors

Upgrading key logistics corridor to improve efficiency and strengthen Egypt's trade flows





18 June 2026 - Alstom, leading a consortium with Rowad Modern Engineering and Concrete Plus, has signed four landmark contracts with Egyptian National Railways (ENR) to modernise Egypt's strategic railway corridors, covering the 6th of October-Alexandria corridor and Belbes-10th of Ramadan (B10) line.

The combined value of the contracts is approximately €690 million, with Alstom's share representing around €300 million1. As four of Egypt's most significant rail modernisation projects, the contracts support Egypt Vision 2030 by strengthening national logistics and improving connectivity between new dry ports, industrial zones, and major seaports.

The 6th of October-Alexandria corridor, valued at €550 million, of which Alstom's share amounts to approximately €240 million, will be delivered across three major implementation lots. It will modernise the corridor with next-generation digital railway systems, upgraded telecommunications, reinforced power supply, and comprehensive civil and track rehabilitation. These enhancements will improve safety, increase capacity, enhance operational reliability, and reduce full route travel time by nearly 80 minutes.

The Belbes-10th of Ramadan (B10) project, valued at approximately €140 million, of which Alstom's share amounts to approximately €60 million, will introduce the same advanced railway technologies and modernisation scope. It will enhance connectivity to one of Egypt's largest industrial hubs, strengthening freight efficiency and supporting industrial growth across the eastern logistics corridor.

By transforming freight operations between the 6th of October Dry Port and the Alexandria Seaport and enhancing rail connectivity to the 10th of Ramadan industrial zone, the projects will strengthen links between Egypt's major logistics hubs and maritime gateways.

They will help ease supply chain bottlenecks, support sustainable freight transport, and boost national and regional trade flows.

"The Africa, Middle East and Central Asia region has never been more committed to building smarter, more resilient rail networks, and Alstom is at the center of that transformation. These contracts demonstrate our capacity to deliver large-scale, complex signalling programmes, and our determination to be a long-term partner for its most critical mobility infrastructure", said Martin Vaujour, President, Africa, Middle East and Central Asia (AMECA) at Alstom.

As consortium leader, Alstom will be responsible for the end-to-end engineering, design, supply, testing, and commissioning of the new digital railway systems across both corridors. This includes ETCS Level 1 signalling, modern telecommunications, reinforced power infrastructure, and state-of-the-art operations control capabilities, enabling real-time, coordinated management across the network.

"These projects are redefining the future of rail in Egypt," said Ramy Salah, Managing Director of Alstom Egypt. "Our partnership with Egyptian National Railways, driven by world class expertise and Egyptian talents, is creating vital transport corridors that drive economic growth, connect key industrial and logistics centres, and unlock new opportunities for future generations."

In parallel, Rowad Modern Engineering and Concrete Plus will deliver the technical buildings, MEP works, and the full suite of civil and track upgrades to secure resilient, future-ready rail infrastructure. The projects also strongly support national industry development, achieving around 50% local content through Egyptian engineering talent and local sourcing.

Alstom in Egypt

Alstom has been present in the country for more than 40 years, supporting the development and modernisation of rail infrastructure through landmark transport projects. Today, Alstom employs around 800 people locally and has established strong operational and engineering capabilities, including recognised centers of excellence in signalling, power supply, and depot equipment. These capabilities support complex rail programmes nationally and across the AMECA region, reflecting a deeply embedded, long term commitment and a solid industrial and technological footprint in the rail sector.

ALSTOM is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.

About Alstom Alstom is the pure rail leader, committed to making rail the backbone of sustainable transportation. We design and deliver a complete range of future-ready solutions - from high-speed and regional trains to metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, end-to-end services, infrastructure, signalling and digital rail solutions. With 87,800 people in 61 countries, Alstom brings together global expertise and multi-local presence to make every journey smarter, cleaner and more enjoyable. Together with our partners and customers, we realise the power of rail. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €19.2 billion for the fiscal year ending 31 March 2026.



For more information, please visit www.alstom.com Contacts Press:



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1 This contract will be reflected in the Group's order intake in the 1st quarter of the 2026/27 fiscal year.