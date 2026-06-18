Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (OTCQB: ADYRF) (FSE: 701) ("Adyton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Mineral Resources Authority (MRA) has approved Adyton's application to vary Exploration Licence EL 2549, enabling bulk sample extraction and processing at the Wapolu Gold Project as part of preparations for the recommencement of mining operations.

The approved variation permits the extraction and on-site processing of a bulk sample of approximately 20,000 tonnes for the purposes of process flow sheet optimisation, metallurgical testing, and the production of bulk concentrate samples for customer evaluation and product qualification.

"The approval of our Exploration Licence variation to enable bulk sampling is an important step forward in our strategy to restart mining operations at Wapolu," said Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer of Adyton. "The ability to mobilise ahead of Mining Lease approval enables us to accelerate key development activities including, metallurgical testing, process optimisation and the production of concentrate samples for customer qualification and pricing. This approval keeps us firmly on track as we work to unlock the value of this high-quality gold project and progress Wapolu towards production. We appreciate the MRA's timely and practical support as we advance the responsible redevelopment of this historic mine."

Louis Wang, Project Director of EVIH, commented:

"We are very pleased with the pragmatic approach adopted by the MRA throughout this variation process. Their willingness to work constructively with project proponents and support practical solutions that facilitate responsible project development is highly encouraging. The approval of this variation, together with the recent completion of the Mine Warden's Hearing, represents meaningful progress toward bringing the historic Wapolu Mine back into production."

Exploration Licence (EL) 2549, which hosts the Wapolu Gold Project, is currently the subject of an Environment Permit application, Mining Lease Application (ML) 1390, and Lease for Mining Purposes (LMP) 152. Together, these statutory approvals are intended to support the recommencement of mining operations at the historic Wapolu Mine. The ML application covers the proposed mining and processing activities, while the LMP application relates to supporting infrastructure, including facilities such as airstrips and associated project infrastructure.

Importantly, the Mine Warden's Hearing for ML 1390 was recently completed, representing a significant milestone in the permitting process and demonstrating continued progress toward securing the approvals required to restart mining operations. The approved variation to EL 2549 will enable Adyton to undertake advanced development and testing activities on the ground while the Environment Permit, Mining Lease and LMP applications continue through the approval process.

The Wapolu Project, together with the neighbouring Gameta licence area, represents two of the most advanced development assets on Fergusson Island. Both projects are being actively advanced through the permitting and development process by Adyton and EVIH.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on advancing gold and copper projects in world-class mineral jurisdictions. The Company holds a portfolio of highly prospective assets in Papua New Guinea where it is actively working to expand its existing gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and build on recent high-grade gold and copper drill results at its 100% owned Feni Island project.

Adyton's projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, on accessible island settings that host several globally significant deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper-gold mine on Bougainville Island, both in close proximity to Feni, highlighting the district-scale potential of the Company's land package.

Feni Island Au-Cu project

The Feni Island Project currently has a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.75 g/t Au, for contained gold of 1,460,000 ounces, assuming a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au. See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Fergusson Island Au projects

The Fergusson Island Projects currently have a mineral resource prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 5.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.28 g/t Au for contained gold of 206,000 ounces and an inferred mineral resource of 23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.99 g/t Au for contained gold of 733,000 ounces, both inferred and indicated resources used a 0.5g/t Au cut-off grade, refer Table below for a breakdown of the Fergusson Island projects Mineral Resources.

Project Indicated Inferred Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Au

(g/t) Tonnes

(million) Au

(koz) Gameta exploration licence 1.33 4.0 173 1.01 10.5 340 Wapolu exploration licence 1.00 1.0 33 0.97 12.7 393 Fergusson Island Gold Project 1.28 5.0 206 0.99 23.2 733

Gameta and Wapolu resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off

See the technical report dated October 14, 2021, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

See the technical report dated January 7, 2026, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Wapolu Gold Project" prepared for Adyton Resources by Louis Cohalan (MAIG), an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.





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Forward-looking statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems. The forward-looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Adyton Resources Corporation