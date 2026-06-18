Promino expands its U.S. NCAA NIL platform with Every True Tiger, the third-party marketing arm of the Missouri Tigers, and select student-athletes across leading sports, including football, basketball, wrestling and others.

The agreement follows Promino's recently announced VMI NIL partnership and marks another step in the Company's growth across U.S. Division I athletics.

Promino continues building athlete-driven awareness behind flagship Promino NSF Certified for Sport, alongside current roster athletes Jack Eichel, Jose Bautista and Las Vegas Lights.

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTCID: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a muscle health and sports nutrition company, is pleased to announce a new Name, Image and Likeness ("NIL") partnership with Every True Tiger, the third-party marketing arm, featuring student-athletes from the University of Missouri, one of the leading athletic programs in the Southeastern Conference ("SEC").

The agreement will include Missouri student-athletes representing several of the University's most prominent varsity programs, including football, basketball, wrestling and other sports. Participating athletes will support Promino's U.S. awareness initiatives through social media content, brand activations, community engagement and product education campaigns.

The announcement follows Promino's recently disclosed NIL agreement with student-athletes from Virginia Military Institute ("VMI") and represents another step in the Company's strategy to build authentic relationships with the next generation of elite athletes across major NCAA Division I programs.

"The University of Missouri has a proud athletic legacy, a powerful national fan base and a reputation for developing tough, disciplined and highly competitive student-athletes," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino. "For Promino, this partnership is meaningful because Mizzou represents exactly the kind of program we want to build with - athletes competing at the highest level, in one of the most respected conferences in college sports, with the potential to become the leaders and stars of tomorrow. Following our VMI partnership, this is another important step in Promino's continued march through U.S. Division I athletics."

"We are excited to welcome Promino into the Missouri Tigers NIL community," said Mario Moccia, CEO and General Manager of Every True Tiger Brands. "Promino's focus on muscle health, recovery and performance support aligns well with the needs of today's student-athletes, and this partnership gives our athletes another opportunity to connect with an emerging sports nutrition brand in an authentic and meaningful way."

Promino's growing athlete ambassador platform now spans professional, collegiate and team partnerships. The Company currently works with Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel and six-time MLB All-Star Jose Bautista, while also serving as the Official Protein Drink of the Las Vegas Lights FC, the professional soccer club owned by Bautista.

The Company believes strategic athlete partnerships can play an important role in building brand awareness and consumer trust as Promino continues to expand its U.S. distribution and e-commerce footprint. Recent initiatives include growth across Amazon, direct-to-consumer channels, TikTok Shop and retail distribution throughout North America.

Promino's flagship products, Rejuvenate Muscle Health and Promino NSF Certified for Sport, are formulated to support muscle recovery, strength and performance. The Company's products are used by consumers ranging from active adults and healthy aging populations to competitive athletes seeking convenient daily muscle health support.

"The opportunity to work with Missouri student-athletes across football, basketball, wrestling and other leading sports gives Promino a powerful and credible platform to introduce our products to new audiences," added Mr. Sanzone. "We believe muscle health is foundational to performance, longevity and daily strength, and we are proud to support athletes who embody those values."

The Missouri athlete NIL campaign is expected to launch during the summer of 2026.

The Company further announces that, pursuant to its press release dated June 5, 2026, it has issued 5,341,566 common shares at a deemed issue price of $0.07 in settlement of $373,910 in principal and accrued interest of convertible debentures.

About Every True Tiger Brands, LLC

Every True Tiger Brands, LLC (ETT) is a sports marketing agency dedicated to creating strategic opportunities for student-athletes through brand partnerships, fan engagement and innovative revenue-generating initiatives. Since its founding in 2022, ETT has focused on empowering student-athletes to build and maximize their personal brands while navigating the evolving Name, Image, and Likeness landscape.

Through strategic partnerships, comprehensive education and forward-thinking initiatives, ETT provides a platform for student-athletes to grow as brand ambassadors, generate meaningful opportunities, and position themselves for long-term success. The organization also serves as a bridge between athletes, brands, and supporters-driving authentic connections and measurable value for all stakeholders.

For more information, visit Every True Tiger Brands.

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences is a Canadian innovation company focused on science-based, clinically proven nutrition for muscle health and recovery. Its core product, Rejuvenate Muscle Health, is a clinically researched proprietary amino acid formula designed to rebuild, restore, and rejuvenate muscle tissue.

The Company also produces Promino - NSF Certified for Sport, trusted by elite athletes. Promino's ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend José Bautista.

Learn more at www.drinkpromino.com and www.drinkrej.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected launch date and success of NIL campaign. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management that the Company believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301823

Source: Promino Nutritional Sciences, Inc.