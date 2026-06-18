

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback climbed to near a 2-year high of 160.79 against the yen, 2-1/2-month high of 1.1477 against the euro and more than a 2-month high of 1.3262 against the pound.



The greenback advanced to more than a 2-month high of 0.8015 against the franc, from an early nearly 2-week low of 0.7910.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 161.00 against the yen, 1.12 against the euro, 1.30 against the pound and 0.81 against the franc.



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