

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to nearly a 3-week low of 0.8684 against the euro, from an early high of 0.8649.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound slid to nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.3225 and a 1-month low of 212.59 from early highs of 0.8649 and 1.3325, respectively.



The pound edged down to 1.0619 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.0644.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.87 against the euro, 1.31 against the greenback, 210.00 against the yen and 1.05 against the franc.



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