Voxpopme Brings Customer Intelligence Into Microsoft Teams

Voxpopme Insights for Microsoft Teams lets anyone ask a question in Teams and get an answer back from real customers, putting the customer's voice where decisions are made.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Voxpopme today announced the availability of Voxpopme Insights for Microsoft Teams , a marketplace app that puts an organization's complete body of customer intelligence at the fingertips of all Microsoft Teams users. The integration enables anyone across the organization to ask questions in Teams and receive answers that are validated by research conducted by in-house insights teams. All answers draw from the organization's repository of Voxpopme research, sharing both the insights and evidence to ensure that decisions are grounded in customer intelligence. Voxpopme Insights is available now on the Microsoft Marketplace.

For most organizations, the customer voice is captured by insight teams. Still, it is locked within a research platform, adding a service layer whenever a stakeholder needs to access customer intelligence.

Voxpopme Insights for Microsoft Teams closes that gap. Rather than adding to the insight team's workload, anyone with a Microsoft Teams license can ask a question in Teams and get a grounded answer in the flow of the conversation.

The integration democratizes access to customer intelligence by making all of the research conducted by insight teams accessible in Teams, whenever and wherever users need it. This not only extends the reach of insights, but also ensures that more decisions are grounded in customer intelligence.

Access is fully controlled. The integration uses Microsoft's secure sign-in, and each request runs on the individual's own Voxpopme credentials. Administrators have full access management, enabling efficient and secure rollout of insights.

Andy Barraclough, Founder and CEO of Voxpopme, said: "The hardest problem in insights was never capturing the customer voice. It was getting the evidence to the person making the decision, at the moment they are making it, wherever they are in the organization. By bringing Voxpopme into Microsoft Teams, we're putting the customer's voice in people's fingertips so non-researchers can make big decisions that are grounded in what customers really said."

How It Works

Voxpopme Insights is on the Microsoft Marketplace. Once added to a Teams workspace, users must request a Reviewer seat from their Voxpopme Administrator. After access is granted, users can ask questions in everyday language. The integration finds the relevant projects in the organization's Voxpopme repository, searches the underlying customer responses, and returns a summarized answer, with source links.

Availability

Voxpopme Insights for Microsoft Teams is available now on the Microsoft Marketplace. Existing Voxpopme customers can add it to Teams today; teams new to Voxpopme can request a walkthrough to see it in action.

About Voxpopme

Voxpopme partners with enterprise leaders to transform customer signals into strategic impact. Leading enterprises in CPG, technology, consumer electronics, restaurants, and F&B use Voxpopme to reveal market realities, unlock competitive advantage, and propel innovation strategies. Our customer intelligence platform delivers the clarity that leaders need to fuel measurable outcomes, define success, and shape new markets. To learn more, visit www.voxpopme.com .

Media Contact

Tom Higgins

Senior Growth Product Marketer

tom.higgins@voxpopme.com

SOURCE: Voxpopme

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/voxpopme-brings-customer-intelligence-into-microsoft-teams-1179029