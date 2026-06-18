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WKN: 856243 | ISIN: US87612E1064 | Ticker-Symbol: DYH
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 20:45
111,60 Euro
+0,36 % +0,40
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,20112,2015:14
111,20112,2015:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 14:06 Uhr
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: Hollister Teams Up with Target for Its First-Ever Home & Dorm Collaboration

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is launching The Hollister Collection at Target, marking the brand's first move into the home and décor category. Available for purchase beginning June 28 on hollisterco.com, Target.com, in most Target stores and in select Hollister stores, the first drop of a multi-season partnership includes nearly 60 items across men's and women's apparel and bedding.

"Shopping for a college dorm room or bedroom is an exciting milestone in our customers' lives and we're thrilled to bring Hollister to that experience. As we expand beyond apparel to meet their evolving lifestyle needs, partnering with Target was a natural fit," said Fran Horowitz, chief executive officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "By combining the comfort and versatility Hollister is known for with Target's expertise in designing affordable dorm and home items, this collection helps us reach more customers during important new beginnings."

The new line features bedding, offered in twin/twin XL and full/queen, including comforters and sheets with prices ranging from $34.95 to $64.95. Accessories round out the offering with wearable throw blankets, decorative and study buddy pillows, as well as weighted plushies ranging in price from $19.95 - $39.95. In addition to bedding, the line includes fleece tops and bottoms, men's sleep pants, and women's sleep shorts ranging from $24.95 - $49.95 and available in sizes XS - XL.

"We approached the assortment together by translating signature Hollister details like soft textures and nostalgic prints into bedding, décor and accessories that feel authentic to our brand," said Corey Robinson, chief product officer of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. "The collection draws on signature Hollister elements like ditsy florals, stripes, iconic logos and the signature seagull motif. Each category is intentionally connected through a shared color, print and pattern that allows customers to style what they wear and how they live in a cohesive way."

"We're thrilled to partner with Hollister to bring guests a first-of-its-kind home collection that reflects our continued focus on delivering fresh, distinctive products. Combining the brand's signature laid-back style with Target's authority in stylish, affordable and accessible home and dorm design, this collection brings a new perspective on home and dorm style," said Mara Sirhal, senior vice president of Home Merchandising, Target. "Whether guests are refreshing a bedroom, heading to campus or creating a space that feels uniquely their own, this collection makes it easy to bring comfort, personality and great design home - all at the incredible value guests expect from Target."

A preview of the collection is available today at Target.com ahead of the launch online and in stores on June 28. New product drops will be available ahead of the holiday season and in spring 2027.

About Hollister

Hollister creates quality apparel, accessories and fragrance made for capturing moments, creating memories and being unapologetically you. Hollister Co. is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) and is sold through more than 500 stores worldwide and at HollisterCo.com

About Target

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

Media Contact:
Public_Relations@anfcorp.com

Investor Contact:
Mohit Gupta
Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
(614) 283-6877
Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8874635c-a7b4-4a41-a3a3-52115c171add

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a733c5-0647-4ad4-abca-fdeb2af542fb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad8f5517-5769-4ef8-8133-0ce34cceb2b1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9359c529-ea85-4aa4-a918-035bbd5ec17a


- Hollister x Target

- - - Hollister x Target

- - - Hollister x Target

- - - Hollister x Target

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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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