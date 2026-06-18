

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment in global markets remains mixed as an easing in geopolitical tensions attributed to the peace deal signed between the U.S. and Iran as well as renewed worries about interest rates going up, both impacted market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a negative note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index has surged ahead in response to a hawkish rate projection from the Federal Reserve. Sovereign bond yields mostly hardened as markets reacted to the Fed projecting an increase in interest rates.



Both the crude oil benchmarks have declined further on expected supply boost. Gold plunged heavily as rate hike worries dampened sentiment. Cryptocurrencies extended losses.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 51,612.50, up 0.23% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,470.00, up 0.67% Germany's DAX at 24,919.49, down 0.05% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,394.82, down 1.08% France's CAC 40 at 8,417.64, down 0.16% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,297.86, down 0.04% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 71,053.49, up 1.65% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,911.10, down 0.62% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,090.48, down 0.43% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23.924.81, down 1.59% South Korea's KOSPI at 9,063.84, up 2.25%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 100.78, up 0.69% EUR/USD at 1.1463, down 0.34% GBP/USD at 1.3220, down 0.53% USD/JPY at 160.90, up 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.7005, down 0.13% USD/CAD at 1.4130, up 0.21%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.454%, down 0.07% Germany at 2.9380%, up 0.43% France at 3.690%, up 0.74% U.K. at 4.7738%, up 0.44% Japan at 2.614%, up 0.38%.



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $78.32, down 1.55%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $75.12, down 2.17%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $4,265.75, down 2.64%. Silver Futures (Jul) at $67.45, down 4.69%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,906.62, down 1.08% Ethereum at $1,741.30, down 1.37% BNB at $588.99, down 2.11% XRP at $1.16, down 2.03% Solana at $70.90, down 1.33%



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