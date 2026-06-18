Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company, today announced the successful completion of a large-scale, multi-year data center migration program for METRO, a leading international food wholesaler. This milestone in METRO's enterprise cloud transformation journey enables a resilient, scalable, and future-ready digital foundation that supports the company's long-term growth ambition. Additionally, the program is a core pillar of METRO's cloud-first strategy and long-term digital transformation agenda.

"The successful completion of this program marks a key milestone in METRO's transformation journey towards a scalable, cloud-based and AI-ready IT landscape," said Khaled Bagban, Chief Information Officer, METRO AG. "Together with Wipro and our partner ecosystem, we have established a resilient and future-ready digital foundation that enables us to accelerate innovation and drive AI adoption at scale. This achievement reflects the strength of our collaboration and supports our ambition to become an AI-first company."

As part of the engagement, Wipro migrated METRO's IT operations from legacy data centers to a modern, scalable, and resilient multi-cloud ecosystem, delivered via a phased and risk-controlled program. Together with METRO, Wipro has built a future-ready digital backbone to strengthen the company's cybersecurity, enhance digital capabilities, improve agility and resilience, and lay the foundation for its AI transformation journey.

The program has also enabled intelligent automation across METRO's key operational areas, including user lifecycle management. Leveraging Wipro Intelligence, the unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, these automation capabilities will manage service requests autonomously, improving turnaround times, accuracy, and operational efficiency. In parallel, Wipro has applied advanced AI-driven engineering tools to accelerate software development cycles, enhance code quality, and enable faster issue resolution. This enables METRO to identify recurring patterns and systemic issues, thereby strengthening decision-making, and improving overall stability and reliability across operational areas.

"Our long-standing partnership with METRO reflects Wipro's ability to deliver large-scale enterprise transformation with precision, resiliency and measurable impact," said Omkar Nisal, Chief Executive Officer Europe, Wipro Limited. "As METRO enters its next era of AI-powered transformation, Wipro Intelligence will play a pivotal role in unlocking greater business value, enabling smarter decision-making and accelerating innovation at scale."

Tara Brady, President of Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Google Cloud, said,"METRO's successful data center exit is a benchmark for enterprise modernization across Europe. With a Google Cloud foundation, METRO has not only eliminated legacy infrastructure constraints but has strategically positioned itself to lead in the AI era. It's a privilege to partner with METRO and Wipro on this journey, delivering the data architecture, scalability, and security required to drive real-time innovation and long-term business value."

In December 2020, Wipro announced a strategic digital and IT partnership deal with METRO AG followed by an extension in June 2025.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading AI-powered technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs. Leveraging our consulting-led approach and the Wipro Intelligence unified suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions and transformative offerings, we help clients realize their boldest ambitions to build intelligent and sustainable businesses. The Wipro Innovation Network-part of the Wipro Intelligence suite-underpins our commitment to client-centric co-innovation and co-creation by bringing together capabilities from the innovation labs and partner labs, academia, and global tech communities. With over 240,000 employees and business partners across 65 countries, we deliver on the promise of helping our customers, colleagues, and communities thrive in an ever-changing world. For additional information, visit us at www.wipro.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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