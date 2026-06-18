

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the late European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 2-year high of 160.95 against the yen, from and early low of 160.48.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback advanced to nearly a 3-month high of 1.1455 and nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.3211 from early lows of 1.1529 and 1.3325, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback climbed to more than a 6-month high of 0.8048 and more than a 7-month high of 1.4134 from early lows of 0.7982 and 1.4095, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 160.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the euro, 1.31 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc and 1.42 against the loonie.



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