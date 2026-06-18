Driving the World's Leading Supply Chains: 9 OMP Customers Named to The 2026 Gartner Top 25

As global leaders move from firefighting to foresight, OMP celebrates the enterprise visionaries scaling decision-driven intelligence at the speed of change.

ANTWERPEN, BE / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / OMP, a leading AI-powered provider of supply chain planning solutions, extends its congratulations to the 9 customer organizations recognized in the newly released Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 and Masters for 2026.

Now in its 22nd year, the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 remains the definitive benchmark for supply chain excellence, evaluating global enterprises on financial performance, ESG initiatives, and community opinion. This year's rankings point to three capabilities separating market leaders: building an autonomous workforce where people and intelligent systems collaborate on decisions, adopting network-centric strategies that treat supply chain design as a continuous, adaptive process, and orchestrating decisions end-to-end across increasingly complex ecosystems. OMP's customers named in the report include:

AstraZeneca

Danone

Diageo

General Mills

GSK

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oréal

Nestlé

Procter & Gamble

Decision velocity as a driver of supply chain leadership

The strong presence of OMP customers at the top of the Gartner ranking reflects a shared direction: toward supply chains that pivot faster, operate with greater autonomy, and put AI to work on the decisions that matter most. By treating planning maturity as a core competitive differentiator, they are uniquely equipped to anticipate disruption, evaluate trade-offs, and act with confidence across complex global networks.

"Earning and maintaining the trust of the world's most sophisticated supply chains is the highest validation of our work," says Paul Vanvuchelen, CEO of OMP. "We take immense pride in our deep, long-term partnerships with these industry leaders shaping global commerce. This recognition is a testament to what we can achieve together: moving beyond reactive firefighting towards proactive foresight by building true decision-driven intelligence that helps organizations anticipate disruption and act with total confidence."

Recognition in supply chain planning

By focusing on continuous value realization and partnering with enterprises through years of technological evolution, OMP continues to serve as the shared foundation for the world's most resilient supply networks. OMP has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions for 11 years, most recently, in the 2026 report, positioned highest for both Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Download the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions here.

About OMP

OMP is a leading provider of AI-powered supply chain planning solutions, helping businesses across consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, and other industries optimize their supply chains end-to-end with its Unison Planning platform. Headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, OMP serves Fortune 500 customers globally. Learn more at omp.com.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research and advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact.

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SOURCE: OMP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/driving-the-worlds-leading-supply-chains-9-omp-customers-named-to-1176524