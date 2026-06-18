Whole leaf coca extract under evaluation is Magdalena's drug candidate for post GLP-1 weight loss management

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland", "Red Light", or the "Company") is an Ontario based organization advancing innovation and research within the legal psychedelic sector. Following its acquisition of Filament Health Corp. ("Filament"), the Company has expanded its pharmaceutical grade manufacturing, regulatory, and clinical research capabilities, supporting the advancement of naturally derived drug development. Through the Filament acquisition, the Company also holds Filament's interest in Magdalena Biosciences, Inc. ("Magdalena"), a US based joint venture formed by Filament and Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) ("Jaguar").

The Company is pleased to report that Magdalena has announced positive results of a preclinical study demonstrating that a novel extract derived from the leaves of the coca plant prevented weight gain in mice placed on a high fat diet, without reducing food intake or increasing physical activity. The coca leaf extract under evaluation is Magdalena's prescription drug candidate for post-GLP-1 weight loss management, intended for development under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Botanical Guidance.

It is common for people to regain weight after stopping GLP-1 medications, as these drugs help reduce appetite and increase feelings of fullness while they are being taken. When treatment is discontinued, those effects diminish, and the body's mechanisms that regulate hunger and body weight may promote weight gain. Magdalena's thesis is that the coca leaf extract under evaluation may have the potential to serve as a weight maintenance therapy following cessation of GLP-1 therapy, addressing a significant unmet need for safe, long term weight management solutions.

The 20 day preclinical study was conducted in Alberta, Canada, in collaboration with the Borgland Lab at the University of Calgary, where Stephanie Borgland, PhD, served as Principal Investigator. The coca leaf used in the research and development program was provided to Magdalena by Empresa Nacional de La Coca (ENACO), a Peruvian state company dedicated to the commercialization of the coca leaf and its derivatives, under an Internationally Recognized Certificate of Compliance (IRCC) consistent with the Nagoya Protocol requirements of Peru. Indigenous peoples and healers in the Andean region have utilized coca for centuries to manage hunger and fatigue.

"This is an encouraging early result from Magdalena Biosciences and a clear example of the broader value created through our acquisition of Filament," said Todd Shapiro, Chief Executive Officer and Director of both Red Light and Filament. "Beyond Filament's leadership in standardized, naturally derived psilocybin, the acquisition gives Red Light an interest in a botanical drug development program addressing a large and growing unmet need in weight management. We look forward to supporting Magdalena and our partners at Jaguar as this candidate advances under the FDA's Botanical Guidance."

Filament is Red Light's wholly owned subsidiary and a partner, alongside Jaguar, in the Magdalena Biosciences joint venture. The Company believes that the development of standardized, naturally derived botanical medicines, advanced under quality controlled and regulatory conscious frameworks, can offer new mechanisms of action while being potentially safer than chemically synthesized small molecule drugs.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light is an Ontario based organization advancing a focused strategy within the legal psychedelic sector, centered on consensual data collection and R&D initiatives designed to expand naturally occurring drug development, understanding of psilocybin use and consumer experiences. In parallel, the Company operates commercial activities across Europe and North America, including psilocybin truffle sales in the Netherlands' legal market and mushroom home grow kits offered through B2B and DTC channels, in compliance with applicable laws.

About Filament Health

Filament Health is a clinical stage natural psychedelic drug development company. Filament believes that safe, standardized, naturally derived psychedelic medicines can improve the lives of many, and its mission is to see them in the hands of everyone who needs them as soon as possible. Filament's platform of proprietary intellectual property enables the discovery, development, and delivery of natural psychedelic medicines for clinical development. Filament is paving the way with the first ever natural psychedelic drug candidates.

About Magdalena Biosciences

Magdalena Biosciences, Inc. is a US based joint venture formed by Jaguar Health, Inc. and Filament Health Corp. in 2023 to develop novel, natural prescription medicines derived from plants for weight gain prevention and mental health indications. Magdalena emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI). Boulder, Colorado based One Small Planet, founded by Will Peterffy, has committed funding of US$1,000,000 to the venture.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) develops novel proprietary prescription drugs sustainably derived from plants for people with complicated gastrointestinal disease states. Jaguar is Filament's partner in the Magdalena Biosciences joint venture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current conditions but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Examples of such information include statements with respect to: the results of the preclinical study announced by Magdalena and the interpretation of those results; the potential for the coca leaf extract under evaluation to serve as a weight maintenance therapy following cessation of GLP-1 therapy; the future development, commercialization, and regulatory approval of the coca leaf extract drug candidate, including under the FDA's Botanical Guidance; the Magdalena Biosciences joint venture and the Company's interest therein through Filament; the recently completed acquisition of Filament Health and the expected integration of Filament's infrastructure and intellectual property; and the expected demand for standardized, naturally derived botanical medicines.

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: that preclinical results may inform, but are not necessarily predictive of, the outcomes of any future clinical studies; the continued advancement of the coca leaf extract drug candidate by Magdalena and its partners; the performance by the joint venture partners of their respective obligations; the continued supply of coca leaf and the ability to obtain and maintain any required regulatory permits and approvals, including import and export authorizations; the successful integration of Filament Health following the completed acquisition; and general business, market and economic conditions. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, namely: the risk that preclinical results do not translate into comparable clinical outcomes; the risk that the drug candidate does not advance or obtain regulatory approval; regulatory or enforcement developments affecting the legal framework for coca and botanical drug research and supply; the risk that integration of Filament Health is not completed as anticipated; delays in regulatory permitting, including import and export authorizations; and adverse changes in the regulatory or political landscape affecting botanical drug research and access.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302047

Source: Red Light Holland Corp.