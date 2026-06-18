BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18
BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")
(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)
Director Dealing
18 June 2026
In accordance with Article 19 of UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 18 June 2026 that Mr Richard Horlick (non-executive director and Chairman of the Company) has sold and subsequently purchased Sterling shares of the Company. The reason for this sale and subsequent purchase is due a reorganisation of Mr Horlick's shares, in order to reverse the transfer of the shares from his Self-Invested Personal Pension into his own name that was processed in October 2025. Details of the transactions are as set out below.
Sale:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Horlick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BH Macro Limited
b)
LEI
549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Sterling shares
GG00BQBFY362
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.245000
25,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
18 June 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Purchase:
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Horlick
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
BH Macro Limited
b)
LEI
549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Sterling shares
GG00BQBFY362
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£4.245000
25,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
18 June 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001