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WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362 | Ticker-Symbol: 3BH
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 14:54
4,920 Euro
+1,23 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH MACRO LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8804,90015:42
4,8804,90013:56
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 15:12 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing

18 June 2026

In accordance with Article 19 of UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 18 June 2026 that Mr Richard Horlick (non-executive director and Chairman of the Company) has sold and subsequently purchased Sterling shares of the Company. The reason for this sale and subsequent purchase is due a reorganisation of Mr Horlick's shares, in order to reverse the transfer of the shares from his Self-Invested Personal Pension into his own name that was processed in October 2025. Details of the transactions are as set out below.

Sale:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Horlick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BH Macro Limited

b)

LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]

549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Sterling shares

GG00BQBFY362

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.245000

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Purchase:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Horlick

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BH Macro Limited

b)

LEI
[Legal Entity Identifier code]

549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Sterling shares

GG00BQBFY362

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£4.245000

25,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

18 June 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

© 2026 PR Newswire
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