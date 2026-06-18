BH Macro Limited - PDMR Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

BH MACRO LIMITED (the "Company")

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 46235 and registered as an Authorised Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission)

Director Dealing

18 June 2026

In accordance with Article 19 of UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Company was notified on 18 June 2026 that Mr Richard Horlick (non-executive director and Chairman of the Company) has sold and subsequently purchased Sterling shares of the Company. The reason for this sale and subsequent purchase is due a reorganisation of Mr Horlick's shares, in order to reverse the transfer of the shares from his Self-Invested Personal Pension into his own name that was processed in October 2025. Details of the transactions are as set out below.

Sale:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Horlick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BH Macro Limited b) LEI

[Legal Entity Identifier code] 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Sterling shares GG00BQBFY362 b) Nature of the transaction Sale c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.245000 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Purchase:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Richard Horlick 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name BH Macro Limited b) LEI

[Legal Entity Identifier code] 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Sterling shares GG00BQBFY362 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £4.245000 25,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 18 June 2026 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001