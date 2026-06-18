Cisco Systems Inc.: Building a World-Class Employee Experience | Cisco FY25 Purpose Report

By DC Nguyen

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / The following is an excerpt from Cisco's FY25 Purpose Report. Explore the full report to learn more about how we Power an Inclusive Future for All.

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The world of work is changing faster than ever, but our greatest strength remains our Cisconians. They are the heart of our culture, the driving force behind our innovations, and a critical part of how we make a positive impact around the world. Whether it's AI upskilling or community building, hybrid connecting or everyday collaborating, we aim to create a workplace where our people are empowered to succeed. Because when our people thrive, they bring their best to everything they do - for our customers, our communities, and one another.

Guided by our Guiding Principles

We strive to create the best possible workplace so our employees can thrive, and Cisco can win.

In fiscal 2025, we announced a new set of Guiding Principles: actionable values that shape the ways we lead, learn, and work in the AI era. These were co-created across the business, with input from employees and our Executive Leadership Team. Our Guiding Principles keep us focused on the skills and behaviors that matter most, driving success for our customers and our communities. They are:

Think Really Big: Be curious, learn fearlessly Take smart risks Innovate. Adapt. Do it again.

Play to Win: Be real, be coachable. Speak up, debate often, and commit. Execute with quality, a sense of urgency, and accountability.

Drive Durable Growth: Drive customer outcomes with products and experiences they love. Embrace One Cisco and the power of the platform. Connect our work to Cisco's priorities and purpose.

Prioritizing Team Rituals

Leaders have the most direct influence over Cisconians' experiences.

In fact, our internal research shows that employees who checked in with their leader weekly had 33% greater confidence in their organization's strategy. Today's global and hybrid workplace requires our leaders to be more deliberate about the norms and rituals to be successful.

That's why we offer leadership tools and development opportunities, including:

Weekly Check-Ins : All employees are encouraged to complete a Weekly Check-In, inviting them to reflect on the past week (What did you love? What did you loathe?) and outline priorities for the week ahead.

Quarterly Engagement Pulses: These quick, leader-led surveys measure how motivated and engaged team members are through 10 simple questions.

Bi-Annual Performance and Development Discussions: This process creates a two-way dialogue between employees and leaders, driving ongoing clarity, accountability, and growth.

Investing in Ongoing Learning and Development

Whether it's engineers designing next-generation architecture or sales teams creating new go-to-market strategies, a drive to learn and innovate is what keeps Cisco ahead.

Cisco employees have access to our industry-leading external platforms, including Cisco Networking Academy and Cisco U., as well as personalized training programs, like Cisco Leader Fundamentals. In fiscal 2025, 89% of Cisco employees voluntarily participated in a learning or development offering, with more than 37,000 employees completing AI-focused offerings - a 76% year-over-year increase.

Supporting Employee Health and Well-Being

At Cisco, we don't think of well-being as a nice-to-have; rather, it's a business imperative and core to our Guiding Principles.

In fiscal 2025, we continued to invest in mental health and well-being for all Cisconians. For employees, we introduced the Calm app, offering free tools to help improve sleep, manage stress, and develop mindfulness. For leaders, we offered numerous learning events, including our "Leading with Humanity" series, a research-backed well-being series based on needs identified from employee listening surveys.

This year, we also grew our Well-Being Ambassador program, a community of proactive employees who champion healthy behaviors and foster connection. In fiscal 2025, more than 500 ambassadors reached nearly 4,800 employees through team activities and challenges, creating meaningful momentum in how well-being is activated and supported across the business.

"As business leaders, it's up to us to make mental health and well-being part of the everyday experience at work. That starts with really listening to our people, investing in the programs and resources they need, and enabling our leaders to lead with empathy. When we get this right, our people feel supported and connected, and both our people and the business thrive." - Kelly Jones, Chief People Officer

All in on AI

In fiscal 2025, we began piloting Ask P&C Assistant, an AI-powered digital agent that helps employees interact with People & Communities (HR) services. From "Can you submit my vacation request for me?" to "What are my parental benefits?", the assistant aims to simplify employee requests and bring personalized answers to Cisconians' fingertips. Ask P&C responds to common HR questions six to 10 times faster, with employees reporting a 20% increase in satisfaction.

Read the full FY25 Purpose Report

At Cisco, our Purpose is core to who we are and what we do. Learn more about our goals and progress to date in our Purpose Reporting Hub.

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SOURCE: Cisco Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/building-a-world-class-employee-experience-%7c-cisco-fy25-purpose-report-1179044