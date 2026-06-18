Tuttle Capital Management announces that the Tuttle Capital Space Industry Income Blast ETF (CBOE BZX: SPCI), the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (CBOE BZX: UFOD), and the Tuttle Capital Heavy Assets Low Obsolescence ETF (CBOE BZX: HALX) have added positions in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) following SpaceX's initial public offering on June 12, 2026.

SpaceX designs and launches reusable rockets and spacecraft that anchor the commercial space industry, and operates Starlink, the largest satellite network ever deployed.

In a post on X, SpaceX thanked Tuttle Capital Management for the SPCX ticker - a symbol Tuttle had used for one of its ETFs before relinquishing it to SpaceX for the listing.

Riverside, Connecticut--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Tuttle Capital Management, an industry leader in thematic ETFs, today announced that the Tuttle Capital Space Industry Income Blast ETF (CBOE BZX: SPCI), the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (CBOE BZX: UFOD), and the Tuttle Capital Heavy Assets Low Obsolescence ETF (CBOE BZX: HALX) have added positions in Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: SPCX) following SpaceX's initial public offering on June 12, 2026.

SpaceX designs and launches reusable rockets and spacecraft that anchor the commercial space industry, and operates Starlink, the largest satellite network ever deployed. SPCX is a natural fit for both funds: for SPCI, SpaceX is one of the most significant publicly traded names in the space industry the Fund is designed to track; for UFOD, SpaceX's work in advanced aerospace, sensing, and satellite infrastructure places it within the Fund's mandate. For HALX, SpaceX's orbital data center program - solar-powered AI compute satellites built on Starlink V3 technology - positions it among the physical infrastructure assets powering the AI economy.

In a post on X, SpaceX thanked Tuttle Capital Management for the SPCX ticker - a symbol Tuttle had used for one of its ETFs before relinquishing it to SpaceX for the listing.

"SpaceX going public is shaping up to be one of the most consequential events in the history of the space industry. Both SPCI and UFOD were built for this kind of moment - to give investors actively managed exposure to the companies aiming to shape the future of space. Adding SPCX across all three funds can be viewed as a natural extension of this approach - and as SpaceX moves AI compute into orbit, HALX aims to capture it as part of what could become the physical backbone of the AI economy." - Matthew Tuttle, CEO & CIO, Tuttle Capital Management

About SPCI

The Tuttle Capital Space Industry Income Blast ETF (CBOE BZX: SPCI) is an actively managed ETF that seeks current income while providing exposure to the performance of companies in the Syntax Space Index (the Fund's reference benchmark) through equities and options. The Fund aims to capture approximately 100% of the index's upside before fees while generating weekly income using a systematic put credit spread strategy and other structured options positions. A put credit spread is an options strategy in which the Fund sells a put option to collect premium income and simultaneously buys a lower-strike put option to help limit downside risk, resulting in a net credit to the Fund. SPCI launched on March 12, 2026, carries a total annual expense ratio of 0.99%, and is listed on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. For more information, please visit incomeblastetfs.com/etf/spci.

About UFOD

The Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (CBOE BZX: UFOD) is an actively managed ETF designed to invest in companies positioned to benefit from government disclosure, confirmation, or exploitation of advanced technologies tied to unidentified anomalous phenomena. The Fund is specifically weighted toward companies at the intersection of aerospace, defense, advanced materials, sensing, and energy - industries the Adviser believes are positioned to receive significant capital and technology influx in the event of UAP disclosure. UFOD launched on February 5, 2026, carries a total annual expense ratio of 0.99%, and is listed on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. For more information, please visit thetruthisoutthereufod.com.

About HALX

The Tuttle Capital Heavy Assets Low Obsolescence ETF (CBOE BZX: HALX) is an index-based ETF that seeks to track the performance of the Tuttle Capital Heavy Asset Low Obsolescence (HALO) Index, which targets companies tied to the durable, physical assets underpinning the modern economy - energy, utilities, industrials, rail, and other "heavy assets" with low obsolescence risk. As the AI economy increasingly depends on tangible infrastructure, HALX is positioned to capture the physical chokepoints powering AI compute. HALX launched on May 19, 2026, carries a total annual expense ratio of 0.75%, and is listed on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. For more information, please visit halxetf.com.

About Tuttle Capital Management

Tuttle Capital Management is an industry leader in thematic ETFs, allowing investors to capitalize on shifting market dynamics. Known for its active management approach, the firm constructs portfolios around emerging, high-conviction trends before broad institutional coverage arrives. Tuttle Capital's growing suite of thematic products spans space, photonics, memory semiconductors, digital credit, and UAP disclosure, among others. For more information, please visit tuttlecap.com.

Important Disclosures

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Tuttle Capital Space Industry Income Blast ETF (SPCI), the Tuttle Capital UFO Disclosure ETF (UFOD), and the Tuttle Capital Heavy Assets Low Obsolescence ETF (HALX) before investing. For a prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call (833) 759-6110. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in either Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The Funds are not complete investment programs. Each Fund is non-diversified and actively managed, and may not meet its investment objective based on the Adviser's success or failure to implement investment strategies.

SPCI is subject to Equity Securities Risk, Small- and Mid-Capitalization Companies Risk, Restricted Securities Risk, Derivatives Risk, Options Risk, Put Spread Strategy Risk, Counterparty Risk, Liquidity Risk, Transaction

Cost Risk, Active Management Risk, Concentration Risk, Market Risk, Cash Redemption Risk, Cyber Security Risk, ETF Structure Risk (including Trading Issues Risk, Market Price Variance Risk, Authorized Participants/Market Makers and Liquidity Providers Risk, and Costs of Buying or Selling Shares), Non-Diversification Risk, and New Fund Risk, among others.

UFOD is subject to Speculative Nature Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Derivatives Risk, Options Risk, Active Management Risk, Liquidity Risk, Shorting Risk, Market Risk, Aerospace and Defense Industry Risk, Advanced Energy Risk, Materials Science Risk, Technology Sector Risk, Industry Focus Risk, ETF Structure Risk (including Trading Issues Risk, Market Price Variance Risk, Authorized Participants/Market Makers and Liquidity Providers Risk, and Costs of Buying or Selling Shares), Non-Diversification Risk, High Portfolio Turnover Risk, and New Fund Risk, among others. Government confirmation or denial of advanced alien technology is uncertain, and rumored breakthroughs might never materialize. This entire theme is highly speculative and subject to rumor cycles.

HALX is subject to Equity Securities Risk, Index Tracking/Passive Investment Risk, Energy Sector Risk, Utilities Sector Risk, Industrials Sector Risk, Concentration Risk, Market Risk, ETF Structure Risk (including Trading Issues Risk, Market Price Variance Risk, Authorized Participants/Market Makers and Liquidity Providers Risk, and Costs of Buying or Selling Shares), Non-Diversification Risk, and New Fund Risk, among others.

Investing in SPCX involves significant risk. Prior to and immediately following the SpaceX IPO, SPCX will have no track record of historical performance or daily volatility, and trading in SPCX may be highly volatile. SpaceX is a commercial space transportation and aerospace technology company whose business model is dependent on the successful development, launch, and operation of complex space systems, including launch vehicles, spacecraft, and satellite constellations.

ETF shares may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. There can be no guarantee that an active trading market for Fund shares will develop or be maintained.

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Media Contact

Matthew Tuttle

Tuttle Capital Management

mtuttle@tuttlecap.com

(347) 852-0548

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302050

Source: Tuttle Capital Management