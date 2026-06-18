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WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:01
4,020 Euro
+0,50 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0604,18016:42
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Portfolio Holding uniQure N.V. Announces Filing Plans with U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Portfolio Holding uniQure N.V. Announces Filing Plans with U.S. Food & Drug Administration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

18 June 2026

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

("WWH" or the "Company")

Portfolio Holding uniQure N.V. Announces Filing Plans with U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The Company notes the announcement on Wednesday, 17 June 2026 that uniQure N.V ("uniQure"), during a recent Type B meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the FDA communicated that the 3-year analysis from the Phase I/II study would be acceptable as the primary basis of a Biologics License Application (BLA) for the accelerated approval of AMT-130 in Huntington's disease (HD). This marks an important shift for the FDA, creating a pathway for a near-term regulatory filing that was otherwise not available under previous leadership of the FDA.

AMT-130 is an investigational treatment and is the first one-time administered gene therapy to enter clinical testing for the treatment of HD. AMT-130 has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation by the FDA - the first RMAT designation for HD - as well as Breakthrough Therapy designation and Fast Track designation.

The Company's holding in uniQure represented 1.10% of the Company's net asset value (NAV) at the time of the announcement. In response to this development, the share price appreciated 78.4% to U.S.$48.16 (compared to a cost base of U.S.$16.74 which reflects multiple purchases made in March 2026) and represented 1.93% of NAV as of the close on 17 June 2026.

To sign up for WWH updates by email, please click here .

Enquiries:

Quill PR (Emma Taylor)

Public Relations

07758311972

wwh@quillpr.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3 008 4913

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

© 2026 PR Newswire
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