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WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 17:29
2,067 Euro
-1,62 % -0,034
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HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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2,0622,06817:37
2,0622,07317:36
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 17:24 Uhr
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Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group: Geely Farizon Green Smart Mobility Solution Debuts at 2026 Hong Kong Expo

Farizon's lineup covers methanol REV SV, methanol REV Homtruck, methanol REV light truck, Robotaxi, methanol REV U12M, Hong Kong-tailored electric double-deckers, plus Visionol mobile power vehicles, methanol generators and marine engines. The tailor-made double-decker debuts in Hong Kong for the first time. Its livery and interior are built for local transit and sightseeing, forming a new urban mobility landmark. The U12M methanol bus has obtained an emission exemption from Hong Kong's Environmental Protection Department and will enter commercial operation in August. This validates that Farizon's methanol-electric vehicles comply with Hong Kong's stringent environmental regulations and lays groundwork for global methanol technology rollout.

On the Expo's opening day, Geely Holding Group hosted the "Green City, Smart City - Geely Green Energy & Intelligent Mobility Technology Ecosystem Launch Event" where Geely Farizon sealed a strategic partnership with CaoCao. The two parties plan to roll out 100,000 units of Farizon Robovan by 2030 to build eco-friendly smart cities. Backed by the One Geely strategy, the two parties will combine strengths in R&D, manufacturing, operation and ecosystem resources to speed up mass production of Robovan and build an AI-powered smart logistics network.

As an international metropolis, Hong Kong has proactively proposed the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. At the same time, Hong Kong's reality of high population density, limited land and scarce energy resources constrains the construction of infrastructure such as charging stations. Therefore, Hong Kong's green transportation transition must be adapted to local conditions and can be commercially implemented.

Drawing on Geely's many years of practical experience in the Hong Kong market, Geely Farizon's "methanol electric + pure electric" technology roadmap precisely matches Hong Kong's urban advantages and development needs.

As the leading new energy commercial vehicle brand, Geely Farizon has established a global sales and service network covering 64 countries and regions. In the first quarter of this year, it ranked first in China's new energy commercial vehicle export sector. Hong Kong is the core market with the most comprehensive product lineup for Geely Farizon. Multiple new energy products have already been put into operation across various sectors in Hong Kong. Among them, the Farizon SV has been delivered in batches to Hong Kong's Big Bee taxi fleet. With its advantages of zero emissions, low noise, strong power, and spacious cabin, it has earned glowing feedback from both drivers and passengers.

Looking ahead, from methanol-electric ferries shuttling across Victoria Harbour to Farizon SV taxis running on Hong Kong's roads, from methanol-electric buses supporting public transit to the Robo series powering full-scene autonomous mobility, Geely Farizon will deploy its all-in-one green smart mobility ecosystem solution to support Hong Kong in achieving its 2050 carbon neutrality target on time. It will also export Hong Kong's proven model globally, bringing China's new energy innovations worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-farizon-green-smart-mobility-solution-debuts-at-2026-hong-kong-expo-302804567.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten die besseren Chance
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.