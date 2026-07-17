Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Von einer Mine zu drei: Wie Goldgroup die Geschichte still und leise verändert hat
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B7E5 | ISIN: US2026081057 | Ticker-Symbol: FDU
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:01
3,980 Euro
-2,45 % -0,100
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0204,04021:37
3,9604,12021:30
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 20:36 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group: Farizon Opens Global Spare Part Distribution Center to Strengthen International Aftersales Support

The new center will coordinate spare parts resources across Farizon's international operations, helping improve inventory management, shorten delivery lead times and increase the reliability of parts supply. It will also support faster responses to local market requirements as Farizon continues to expand its presence in overseas commercial vehicle markets.

Under "One Geely" global strategy, the center also draws on logistics, warehousing and supply-chain capabilities available across Geely's wider automotive operations. This collaboration between passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle businesses is designed to improve resource efficiency, operational standards and coordination across the international service network.

Reliable spare parts availability is particularly important for commercial vehicle operators, where vehicle uptime directly affects business productivity and operating costs. By enhancing its global parts distribution capabilities, Farizon aims to provide customers with more consistent support throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

"The launch of the Global Spare Part Distribution Center represents an important step in strengthening our international customer support capabilities," said Cook Xue, CEO of Farizon Auto International. "As our global business grows, we are continuing to invest in the infrastructure required to provide dependable, responsive and locally relevant aftersales services." Farizon plans to continue developing its global service network in line with the needs of fleet customers, distributors and service partners. The company's objective is to improve vehicle uptime, enhance the ownership experience and provide scalable aftersales support as its international operations expand.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/farizon-opens-global-spare-part-distribution-center-to-strengthen-international-aftersales-support-302828706.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.