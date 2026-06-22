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WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 12:38
1,940 Euro
-5,37 % -0,110
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GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group: Geely Farizon, WeRide and Kwoon Chung Launch Right-Hand-Drive Robotaxis at 2026 International Automotive & Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong), Accelerating Global Expansion

Kwoon Chung Smart Mobility, a subsidiary of Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings, previously deployed left-hand-drive Robotaxi GXR units in Hong Kong and secured a pilot autonomous driving licence, with on-road trials already underway on public roads across the city. Building on this foundation, the three-party alliance will further advance product development, road validation and operational trials tailored for right-hand-drive markets.

As there are currently no right-hand-drive Robotaxis available in the market, the new model pioneers the industry's first ground-up design dedicated to right-hand-drive operating standards. Going beyond a simple adaptation of a left-hand-drive Robotaxi GXR, it taps into the Robotaxi GXR's validated mass-production capabilities to undergo full original development spanning vehicle layout, autonomous driving software and HMI design, fully adapted to regional traffic rules, road conditions and operational requirements for right-hand-drive territories. Enhanced core performance in perception, judgment and chassis control ensures riders enjoy safe, smooth and instinctive autonomous mobility.

Hong Kong is among the first deployment markets for the new right-hand-drive Robotaxi, and is supported by its highly international transport environment and robust regulatory framework. Together, the three companies will accelerate product validation, testing, and initial commercial operations, developing a scalable and replicable model. This model will be rolled out across other key right-hand-drive markets globally including Singapore, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Australia, leveraging proven local experience to support broader global expansion.

This collaboration builds on Geely Farizon and WeRide 's strong partnership in mass-produced Robotaxis and commercial deployment. In October 2024, the both parties launched the Robotaxi GXR based on Geely Farizon's SV platform, which entered fully driverless commercial operations in Beijing within four months, followed by Guangzhou in August 2025. In March this year, Geely Farizon and WeRide signed an in-depth cooperation deal to unveil a newly upgraded mass-produced pre-installed Robotaxi GXR.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-farizon-weride-and-kwoon-chung-launch-right-hand-drive-robotaxis-at-2026-international-automotive--supply-chain-expo-hong-kong-accelerating-global-expansion-302806166.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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