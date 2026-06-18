Mondi Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 18

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

18 June 2026

Notification of change in Director's details

Anke Groth, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. with effect from 18 June 2026.

This disclosure is made to comply with LR 6.4.9 R of the UK Listing Rules.

Enquiries

Investors/analysts

Fiona Lawrence +44 7425 878683

Mondi Head of Investor Relations

Media

Kerry Cooper +44 7881 455806

Mondi Group Communication Director

About Mondi

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by producing products that are sustainable by design. We employ 24,000 people in more than 30 countries and operate an integrated business with expertise spanning the entire value chain, enabling us to offer our customers a broad range of innovative solutions for consumer and industrial end-use applications. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2025, Mondi had revenues of €7.7 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.0 billion. Mondi is listed on the London Stock Exchange in the ESCC category (MNDI), where the group is a FTSE100 constituent. It also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

Sponsor in South Africa: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd