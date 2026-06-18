New multi-sensor system captures heart rate, movement quality, stability and muscle load to provide a more complete view of performance under fatigue

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), today announced Helio Strap Pro, a body-worn training system designed to help HYROX and hybrid athletes better understand how their bodies perform under load.

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Amazfit Introduces Helio Strap Pro, Bringing Body-Worn Movement Intelligence to HYROX and Hybrid Training

Building on the screen-free Helio Strap, Helio Strap Pro adds a dedicated waist-mounted motion sensor that captures core-body movement and stability during training. Combined with upper-arm heart-rate sensing and compatible Amazfit smartwatches, the system provides a more complete picture of cardio effort, movement quality and muscle load than wrist-based tracking alone.

Helio Strap Pro represents the next evolution of Amazfit's Hybrid Training System, extending performance tracking beyond heart rate to help athletes better understand how movement, efficiency and muscle load change as fatigue builds.

"Heart rate tells athletes how hard they are working, but it does not fully explain how their movement changes as fatigue builds," said Scott Shepley, Head of Global Marketing at Amazfit. "Helio Strap Pro introduces an innovative new approach to hybrid training by connecting upper-arm heart-rate data with waist-based motion sensing and smartwatch performance data. It represents the next step in our Hybrid Training System, giving athletes a more complete understanding of how effort, movement and performance change across a demanding workout."

Built for HYROX and hybrid performance

Helio Strap Pro works with the HYROX Race and HYROX Simulation modes available on the Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra. At launch, one of these watches is required to use the full system. During supported workouts, the watch and two Helio Strap Pro sensors work together to capture data across the body:

Helio Core Motion HR is worn on the upper arm, closer to the heart, to provide stable heart-rate readings during gripping, wrist flexion and high-intensity movement closer to the heart, helping reduce interference caused by wrist flexion, gripping and equipment contact while providing more stable heart-rate readings during strength, functional fitness and hybrid training.

is worn on the upper arm, closer to the heart, to provide stable heart-rate readings during gripping, wrist flexion and high-intensity movement closer to the heart, helping reduce interference caused by wrist flexion, gripping and equipment contact while providing more stable heart-rate readings during strength, functional fitness and hybrid training. Helio Core Motion Waist is secured at the waist to capture core-body movement, positioning and stability.

is secured at the waist to capture core-body movement, positioning and stability. The Balance 3 or Balance Ultra tracks workout performance and cardio effort from the wrist (support for additional Amazfit watches is planned for the future).

After training, the Zepp App brings movement, muscle load, and cardio effort together into a structured view of performance. Post-workout, athletes can review and evaluate their performance at each individual HYROX station, including SkiErg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jumps, rowing, farmer's carry, sandbag lunges, and wall balls. The launch experience is focused on the eight movements used in HYROX competition: SkiErg, sled push, sled pull, burpee broad jump, rowing, farmer's carry, sandbag lunges and wall balls.

One system for training, recovery and daily life

Helio Strap Pro is part of Amazfit's broader Hybrid Training System, which connects workout execution with recovery and daily readiness.

The Zepp App brings structure to training by connecting workouts, recovery, daily habits, nutrition and performance trends into one continuous view of progress. HybridCharge Energy Intelligence incorporates BioCharge, Training Load and LifeLoad to help athletes understand how workouts, recovery and real-world factors such as stress, travel and fatigue affect their capacity over time.

Because the Helio Strap Pro can be worn without a screen, tracking can continue when an athlete removes their watch. It can also be paired with compatible Amazfit smartwatches or used alongside a traditional timepiece, helping reduce gaps across training, sleep and recovery.

Designed for Accuracy, Open Connectivity and Ecosystem Integration

Wearing the heart-rate sensor on the upper arm reduces interference commonly caused by wrist movement, gripping and equipment contact during strength and functional training.

Real-time heart-rate data can be shared over Bluetooth with compatible Amazfit smartwatches, third-party sports watches, cycling computers, fitness equipment and training apps, giving athletes the flexibility to train within the ecosystem that works best for them. Health and activity data, including HRV, can also be synchronized with Apple Health through the Zepp App.

Additional features include:

More than 60 sports modes across strength, running, HIIT and other training disciplines

Continuous heart rate, HRV, sleep and recovery monitoring

5 ATM water resistance

Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity

Up to 11 days of typical battery life for Helio Core Motion HR

Up to 40 days of typical battery life for Helio Core Motion Waist

No monthly subscription required

Pricing and availability

Helio Strap Pro is available end of June 2026, for $199.99 through Amazfit.com and select retailers. Regional availability and shipping timing may vary.

The package includes Helio Core Motion HR, Helio Core Motion Waist, Helio Pro Clip, wristband, armband and magnetic charging head.

Helio Strap Pro supports Android 8.0 and above and iOS 17.0 and above through the Zepp App.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organization, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Max Borges Agency for Amazfit

amazfit@maxborgesagency.com

Mary Thompson Woodbury

Head of PR, Amazfit North America

Mary.woodbury@zepp.com