

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study, published in JAMA Network Open, suggests that women who are actively taking combined contraceptive pills may be more likely to experience binge eating.



The study, led by researchers from Michigan State University, followed 422 women in the United States and Canada over 49 days across two menstrual cycles. The study tracked changes in hormone levels, mood, and overall mental well-being during that period.



Researchers found that contraceptive pills containing synthetic hormones were linked to noticeable changes in hormone patterns. These pills usually contain estrogen and progestin, which help prevent pregnancy by regulating the menstrual cycle and stopping ovulation.



However, synthetic hormones may affect the body differently than hormones produced naturally. Also, these artificial hormones can stay in the body for hours or even days, depending on the type of pill and the individual's metabolism, which could further affect the body's natural hormone balance.



Researchers also observed that on days when the women were taking the active pill, they were significantly more likely on average to report emotional eating than they were on days when taking the inactive pill. Some women also experienced mood-related symptoms such as irritability, emotional ups and downs, and higher stress levels. The findings suggested that hormonal contraceptives may affect more than reproductive health and could influence mood and emotional well-being in some users.



The researchers concluded that further research is needed to identify which women may be more vulnerable to side effects from hormonal contraceptives. They also suggested exploring alternative birth control options and evaluating their safety and effectiveness, especially for people who experience unwanted side effects.



'These findings are important for highlighting the potential negative impact of combined oral contraceptives in women. Nonetheless, it's important to note that not every woman in the study developed binge eating - they are safe for many women, and the risk is likely targeted to those with other risk factors,' concluded lead author Kelly Klump from MSU's Department of Psychology.



'Future studies are needed to better identify who is at risk and inform personalized medicine approaches to women's health.'



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