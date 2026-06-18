

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Dollar value edges higher following the projections by the Federal Open Market Committee which indicated a higher interest regime for the rest of the year. Concerns over oil output restoration despite the resumption of shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz added support to the dollar.



The U.S. Dollar Index, DXY, which measures the Greenback against a basket of other major currencies was last seen trading at 100.83, up by 0.48 (or 0.48%) today.



While against the Euro, USD was trading at 1.146, up by 0.38%, against the GBP, it was trading at 1.320, up by 0.64%.



Against the USD, the Japanese Yen was trading at 161.409, down by 0.49% while the Swiss Franc was trading at 0.804, down by 0.60%.



Against the USD, the Canadian Dollar was trading at 1.413, down by 0.27%.



Data released by Statistics Canada revealed that producer prices increased 1.20% month-over-month in May though below a downwardly revised 1.60% of April and forecasts of 1.8%. This is the fifth consecutive monthly increase. On a year-on-year basis, the producer prices increased 13.60%.



Against one unit of Australian Dollar, USD was trading at 0.701, down by 0.01%.



Yesterday, at the end of the two-day meeting of the Federal Open Monetary Committee, the new U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh announced to hold the interest rates at the current 3.50% to 3.75% level.



The FOMC's quarterly projection, also known as Dot Plot, showed that nine out of 19 of the central bank's policymakers expected a rise in interest rates by the end of this year.



The officials signaled that their next move could be an increase in interest rates.



According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, investors are betting now at a 61.50% chance that the Fed will hold the rates at the current level while the odds of a quarter-point hike stands at 38.50% in its upcoming July 28-29 meeting.



Yesterday, at the conclusion of the G7 summit in France, U.S. President Donald Trump signed the Memorandum of Understanding with Iran at the Palace of Versailles which was later sent to Iran by the U.S. where Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian signed to finalize the agreement. Pezeshkian called the deal a message from a strong Iran.



The deal extends the ongoing ceasefire for another 60 days to facilitate discussions on critical issues.



Following the signing, Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz which is a critical chokepoint for oil and energy trade over the Persian Gulf.



Hundreds of tankers loaded with oil and energy cargo are preparing to float ahead to their respective destinations.



The strait was shut by Iran immediately after the start of the U.S.-Iran war on February 28 and remained virtually shut until Tuesday.



U.S. Central Command confirmed lifting of U.S. naval blockade enforced on all ships entering or exiting Iranian ports.



Energy experts caution that restoration of output in the gulf countries could be delayed further until the war-inflicted damages on oil and energy installations are fixed fully which requires enormous money and considerably much longer time.



Oil prices edged lower following signing of the deal but concerns regarding production restricted the fall.



On the economic front, according to the data from U.S. Labor Department, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits eased by 4,000 while continuing jobless claims rose to 1,810,000 for the week ending June 6, above market expectations of 1,800,000.



According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index improved to 10.30 in June, above market expectations of 10.00, hinting at an expansion in regional manufacturing activity.



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