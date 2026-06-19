

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grand Theft Auto VI developer Rockstar Games has announced that pre-orders for the highly anticipated title will begin on June 25, ahead of its scheduled release on November 19 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.



The announcement also included the official cover art for the game, featuring protagonists Jason and Lucia alongside several supporting characters. The artwork highlights Leonida, the game's fictional state inspired by Florida, and includes imagery such as alligators, flamingos, helicopters, motorcycles and sports cars in the franchise's signature pop-art style.



GTA 6 has been delayed twice, moving from an original target of autumn 2025 and later May 2026 before settling on the November launch date. The game is one of the most anticipated releases in the industry, following the success of Grand Theft Auto V, which launched in 2013 and remains the second best-selling video game of all time.



Rockstar did not disclose pricing details for GTA 6. Industry speculation continues that the title could set a new benchmark for premium game pricing, with some analysts previously suggesting it could become the first major release to carry a $100 price tag.



Fans are also awaiting a new gameplay trailer. The two trailers released in 2023 and 2025 have accumulated a combined 446 million views, underscoring the intense interest surrounding the game's launch.



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