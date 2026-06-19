Uraniumx Discovery Corp. Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / UraniumX Discovery Corp. (the "Acquiror") announces that it has acquired ownership of, and control and direction over, common shares ("Common Shares") of Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. (the "Issuer"), a reporting issuer whose Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "FUTR".

On June 17, 2026, the Acquiror acquired 580,000 Common Shares, which were issued from the treasury of the Issuer as partial consideration for the grant to the Issuer of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the NeoCore property located in Saskatchewan, pursuant to a property option agreement dated May 11, 2026, as amended on June 15, 2026, among the Issuer, the Acquiror and the Acquiror's wholly-owned subsidiary, Neocore Uranium Ltd. (the "Option Agreement"). The Common Shares were ascribed a deemed value of $0.27 per Common Share, being $156,600 in the aggregate. No cash consideration was paid by the Acquiror.

Immediately before the acquisition, the Acquiror did not own, or exercise control or direction over, any Common Shares. Immediately after the acquisition, the Acquiror has ownership of, and exercises control and direction over, 580,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 19.70% of the 2,943,838 Common Shares issued and outstanding.

The Common Shares were issued to the Acquiror as partial consideration under the Option Agreement and are held by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror may, depending on market conditions, general economic and industry conditions, the Issuer's business, financial condition and prospects, and other factors that the Acquiror considers relevant from time to time, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities, or otherwise.

The Common Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day under applicable Canadian securities laws and to a CSE-imposed extended hold, under which they will not be freely tradeable until the greater of (i) four months from the date of issuance and (ii) the date that is 10 days following the filing of a technical report in respect of the property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

This news release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed under the Acquiror's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters. A copy of the early warning report to which this news release relates will be available on the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of the Issuer is located at 408 - 55 Water Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 1A1. The address of the Acquiror is 170 - 422 Richards Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2Z4.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

UraniumX Discovery Corp.

Esen Boldkhuu, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@uraniumx.ca

Telephone: (604) 377-8994

Website: https://uraniumx.ca/

SOURCE: UraniumX Discovery Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uraniumx-discovery-corp.-announces-acquisition-of-common-shares-of-goldn-futures-1179385