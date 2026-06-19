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WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
Stuttgart
18.06.26 | 21:57
6,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
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ASCOM HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5106,91007:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 07:10 Uhr
141 Leser
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Ascom Holding AG: Ascom completes its Share Buyback Program

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Baar, Switzerland, June 19, 2026

Ascom Holding AG today announced the successful completion of its share buyback program launched on 30 May 2025.

Under the program, Ascom Holding AG repurchased 3'000'000 registered shares (8.3% of all outstanding shares) on a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange Ltd., for a total purchase value of CHF 13.4 million.

The shares were repurchased for the purpose of a subsequent capital reduction. The Board of Directors intends to cancel the registered shares repurchased under the buyback program and thereby reduce the capital accordingly based on the capital band according to article 3b of the Articles of Association of Ascom Holding AG.

More information about the share buyback program is available here.

Attachment

  • Ascom_MediaRelease_ShareBuyback_260619_en

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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