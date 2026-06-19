

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Barratt Redrow plc (BTRW.L), a residential construction company, Friday announced that it has appointed Rebecca Napier as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, effective August 3.



Rebecca takes over from the interim deputy CFO after the Finance Chief of the group resigned from the company in November 2025.



Rebecca is an experienced business leader with a track record across finance, strategy investor relations, and was most recently the finance chief of Britvic plc until its acquisition by Carlsberg Group in 2025.



On Thursday, BTRW.L shares closed at 263.80 pence, up 0.73% on the London Stock Exchange.



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