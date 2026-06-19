Original-Research: tonies SE - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to tonies SE
CMD unboxes a global success story; PT UP
tonies held its first-ever Capital Markets Day, announcing an upbeat mid-term margin and growth guidance, an exclusive content deal as well as a new Toniebox. Here are the key takeaways:
BUY with an increased € 18.5 PT (old: € 14.5) based on DCF as we raise our mid- to long-term margin estimates by an average of 4pp. Terminal EBIT margin is raised from 11% to 15%.
You can download the research here: tonies-se-2026-06-19-update-en-1f000
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2349504 19.06.2026 CET/CEST
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