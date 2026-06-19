Issuer: Skyborn Renewables GmbH / Key word(s): Agreement

Amazon and Skyborn Renewables sign Germany's largest Power Purchase Agreement for the Gennaker offshore wind farm



19.06.2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST

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Amazon and Skyborn Renewables sign Germany's largest Power Purchase Agreement for the Gennaker offshore wind farm Amazon signs 600 MW Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea - the largest single PPA in Germany and one of the largest in Europe Amazon's long-term commitment enables Skyborn Renewables to advance construction of Germany's largest Baltic Sea wind farm, powering the equivalent of more than one million households The project strengthens Germany's energy security and supports economic development in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Munich, 19 June 2026. Amazon and Skyborn Renewables today announced the signing of a 600 megawatts (MW) Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for carbon-free electricity from the Gennaker offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. It is the largest single PPA ever signed in Germany. Amazon's long-term commitment to buy Gennaker's power gives Skyborn the financial certainty to move forward with construction. Gennaker will add up to 976.5 MW of new offshore wind capacity to Germany's electricity system, accelerating Germany's energy transition and strengthening the country's supply of domestically produced carbon-free electricity. Gennaker: Germany's largest Baltic Sea wind farm With a total capacity of up to 976.5 MW, Gennaker is set to become the largest offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea. The project will be located approximately 15 kilometres north of the Fischland-Darß-Zingst peninsula in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. Skyborn has developed Gennaker from the earliest stage, securing the construction permit in December 2025. The project will feature 63 state-of-the-art 15 MW offshore wind turbines. Once operational, Gennaker is expected to generate enough carbon-free electricity to power the equivalent of more than one million German households annually. Construction is expected to begin following financial close by Skyborn in summer 2026, with the wind farm expected to become operational toward the end of 2028. The project makes a significant contribution to Germany's target of 30 gigawatts (GW) installed offshore wind capacity by 2030 and strengthens energy security by diversifying the country's domestic renewable generation in the Baltic Sea. Strengthening the regional economy Skyborn's Gennaker project represents a major investment of 3 Billion Euros in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania's economy. The project relies on highly experienced contractors to deliver construction, with the monopile foundations to be manufactured by the German company EEW Special Pipe Construction GmbH (EEW SPC) in Rostock, only 40 kilometres from the Gennaker site. The contract will strengthen the local supply chain in the state, securing jobs at EEW SPC which currently employs 1,000 people. Manuela Schwesig, Minister-President of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, said: "Gennaker is the largest energy investment ever made in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. We need powerful large-scale offshore wind farms to achieve the energy transition and supply citizens and businesses with environmentally produced electricity. The power purchase agreement between Skyborn Renewables and Amazon is a hugely important message for our state. It demonstrates that major corporations are investing in wind power from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. By generating large volumes of electricity off our coast, the project is highly attractive for energy-intensive industries and creates jobs and long-term value in the region." Amazon's investments in carbon-free energy in Germany The Gennaker PPA is Amazon's largest single carbon-free energy agreement in Germany. Combined with existing projects, Amazon's carbon-free energy portfolio in Germany now includes 12 projects with a total capacity of more than 1.3 GW. Once fully operational, these projects are expected to generate enough carbon-free energy to power the equivalent of more than 1.8 million German homes annually. Amazon is Europe's largest corporate purchaser of carbon-free energy. Amazon co-founded The Climate Pledge in 2019, setting a goal to reach net-zero carbon across its operations by 2040. As part of this goal, Amazon enables new energy projects that add carbon-free energy capacity onto electricity grids - creating long-term benefits for local communities and national energy systems. Rocco Bräuniger, Country Manager Amazon Germany, Austria and Switzerland, said: "Long-term collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to advancing Germany's energy transition. By signing our largest power purchase agreement in Germany, we're giving Skyborn the certainty to move forward with Gennaker, bringing nearly one gigawatt of new offshore wind capacity onto the grid, strengthening Germany's energy security, and supporting jobs and investment in the region." Adam Thomsen, Chief Development Officer of Skyborn Renewables, said:



"This agreement with Amazon marks a defining milestone for Gennaker and Skyborn. As our blueprint project, Gennaker demonstrates how large-scale offshore wind can be delivered in a reliable, scalable way. It also reflects the growing need to connect renewable electricity generation with robust and forward-looking infrastructure that enables a resilient energy system. I am extremely proud of our teams to make this happen." Editors' Notes The 600 MW PPA covers approximately 61% of Gennaker's total capacity (up to 976.5 MW). It is the largest single PPA in Germany and one of the largest in Europe, according to data from BloombergNEF. Amazon is also Europe's largest corporate purchaser of carbon-free energy, according to data from BloombergNEF. Calculation of household equivalents is based on an average annual German household consumption of 3,154 kWh (ODYSSEE-MURE database). Media Contacts Amazon Amazon Deutschland Services GmbH Public Relations T +49 (0) 89 35803-530 E presseanfragen@amazon.de Skyborn Renewables Bénédicte Bergeaud Senior Director Global Corporate Affairs +33 (6) 88946817 b.bergeaud@skybornrenewables.com

About Amazon Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. For more information, visit aboutamazon.de About Skyborn Renewables Skyborn is an accomplished offshore wind infrastructure platform with more than 25 years' experience, headquartered in Germany. The company's capabilities cover the entire offshore wind value chain, including greenfield development, project engineering and design, procurement, financing, corporate power purchase agreements, construction management and asset management. Skyborn is a portfolio company of New York based Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a leading infrastructure investor and part of Blackrock.



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