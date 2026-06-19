Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Neotech Metals Corp. (CSE: NTMC) (OTCQB: NTMFF) (FSE: V690) ("Neotech" or "the Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news releases dated May 19 and May 27, 2026, that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering").

Under the Offering, the Company issued:

4,199,422 non-flow through units of the Company ("NFT Units"), at a price of $0.28 per NFT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,175,838, with each NFT Unit comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each such whole warrant, a "NFT Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of three years; and 4,882,820 flow-through units of the Company ("FT Units"), at a price of $0.39 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,904,300, with each FT Unit comprised of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one-half of one share purchase warrant ("FT Warrant") entitling the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.45 for a period of three years.

The Company raised gross aggregate proceeds of $3,080,138 through the Offering.

In connection with the Financing, the Company paid finder's fees of $5,382 and issued 13,800 non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to Canaccord Genuity Corp. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Share at any time for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance at a price of $0.45 per Share.

The Financing included an issuance of 25,500 FT Units to an insider of the Company for gross proceeds of $9,945. Accordingly, the issuance of such securities (collectively, the "Insider Participation") constituted a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation and minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insider Participation in reliance on sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Insider Participation nor the securities issued in connection therewith exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds from the sale of the FT Units will be used for qualified expenditures in respect of the Company's mineral properties, and the net proceeds from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital purposes. The NFT Units and FT Units, including all underlying securities thereof, have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue. Both the NFT Warrants and the FT Warrants are subject to an acceleration provision whereby, if for any 10 consecutive trading days following the closing of the Offering, the closing price of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") exceeds $0.60 per Share on the CSE, the Company may announce by way of news release that the expiry date of the warrants will be accelerated to 30 days thereafter.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Reagan Glazier, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neotech Metals Corp.

About the Neotech Metals

Neotech Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company dedicated to discovering and developing valuable mineral resources within promising jurisdictions around the world. With a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices, Neotech is positioned to make a positive impact while maximizing the potential of its exploration properties.

The company has a diversified portfolio of Rare-Earth Element and Rare Metals projects, including the Hecla-Kilmer project, located 20 km from the Otter Rapids 180MW hydroelectric power generation station and active Ontario Northway railway, the Torrance project, located 70 km from the Hecla-Kilmer project, and the TREO and Foothills projects located in British Columbia. All three projects are 100% wholly-owned.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will", "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different, including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

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Source: Neotech Metals Corp.