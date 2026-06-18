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WKN: A2QCP9 | ISIN: CAC010971017 | Ticker-Symbol: 5UK
Tradegate
16.06.26 | 10:35
14,600 Euro
-2,07 % -0,308
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALARIS EQUITY PARTNERS INCOME TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,75015,05011:39
14,77815,07610:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 18:30 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Declares Q2 Distribution

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAW.

CALGARY, Alberta, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust ("Alaris" or the "Trust") (TSX: AD.UN) announces that the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the "Board") has declared a trust distribution ("Distribution") of $0.38 per trust unit for the second quarter of 2026, representing $1.52 per unit on an annualized basis. The Distribution is payable on July 15, 2026, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2026.

About Alaris

The Trust, through its subsidiaries, invests in a diversified group of private businesses ("Private Company Partners") primarily through structured equity. The primary goal of our structured equity investments is to deliver stable and predictable returns to our unitholders through both cash distributions and capital appreciation. This strategy is enhanced by common equity positions, which allow us to generate returns in alignment with the founders of our Private Company Partners.

For further information please contact
Investor Relations
P: (403) 260-1457
ir@alarisequity.com

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Suite 250, 333 24th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2S 3E6
www.alarisequitypartners.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.