Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution-
19. Jun 2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.-
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.-
- Notification of Major Holdings-
- 1. Details of issuer-
|Name-
|RENK Group AG-
|Street address-
|Gögginger Straße 73-
|Postal code-
|86159-
|City-
|Augsburg-
|LEI-
|894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63-
- 2. Reason for notification-
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments-
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights-
|Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level-
- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation-
- Legal entity-
|- Name-
|- Location-
|- Country-
|FMR LLC-
|Willmington-
|US-
- 4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation-
|- Name-
|Fidelity Advisor Series VIII-
- 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached-
|16.06.2026-
- 6. Total positions-
|--
|- % of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.)-
|- % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.)-
|- Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.)-
|- Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG-
|- New-
|4.19%-
|0.76%-
|4.94%-
|100,000,000-
|- Previous notification-
|3.57%-
|1.37%-
|4.94%-
|--
- 7. Details on total positions-
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)-
|- ISIN-
|- Absolute-
|- In %-
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)-
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)-
|Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)-
|Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)-
|DE000RENK730-
|0-
|4,186,061-
|0.00%-
|4.19%-
|- Total-
|4,186,061-
|4.19%-
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG-
|- Type of instrument-
|- Expiration or maturity date-
|- Exercise or conversion period-
|- Voting rights absolute-
|- Voting rights in %-
|Stock Loan-
|--
|--
|755,939-
|0.76%-
|-
|- Voting rights absolute-
|- Voting rights in %-
|- Total-
|755,939-
|0.76%-
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG-
|- Type of instrument-
|- Expiration or maturity date-
|- Exercise or conversion period-
|- Cash or physical settlement-
|- Voting rights absolute-
|- Voting rights in %-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|0-
|0.00%-
|-
|- Voting rights absolute-
|- Voting rights in %-
|- Total-
|0-
|0.00%-
- 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation-
|--
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer-
|X-
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity-
|- Name-
|- % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)-
|- % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)-
|- Total of both (if at least 5% or more)-
|FMR LLC-
|--
|--
|--
|Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC-
|3.11%-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|FMR LLC-
|--
|--
|--
|FIAM Holdings LLC-
|--
|--
|--
|FIAM LLC-
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|FMR LLC-
|--
|--
|--
|FIAM Holdings LLC-
|--
|--
|--
|Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company-
|--
|--
|--
- 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG-
Date of general meeting-
|--
Total positions (6.) after general meeting:-
|% of voting rights attached to shares-
|% of voting rights through instruments-
|Total of both-
|--
|--
|--
- 10. Other useful information-
|3% Initial threshold crossed upwards on Common Stock on Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a Controlled Undertaking of FMR LLC.-
- Date-
|18.06.2026-
End of message-
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|Language-
|English-
|Company-
|Renk Group AG-
|-
|Gögginger Str. 73-
|-
|86159 Augsburg-
|-
|Germany-
|Internet-
|https://www.renk.com/-