Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19. Jun 2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Notification of Major Holdings

- 1. Details of issuer

- Name - RENK Group AG - - - Street address - Gögginger Straße 73 - - - Postal code - 86159 - - - City - Augsburg - - - LEI - 894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63 - -

- 2. Reason for notification

- Acquisition/disposal of instruments - - - Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights - - - Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level - -

- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

- Legal entity

- - - Name - - Location - - Country - - - - FMR LLC - Willmington - US - -

- 4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

- - - Name - - - - Fidelity Advisor Series VIII - -

- 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

- 16.06.2026 - -

- 6. Total positions

- - - - - % of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) - - % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) - - Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) - - Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG - - - - - New - 4.19% - 0.76% - 4.94% - 100,000,000 - - - - Previous notification - 3.57% - 1.37% - 4.94% - - - -

- 7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

- - ISIN - - Absolute - - In % - - - Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) - Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) - Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG) - Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) - - - DE000RENK730 - 0 - 4,186,061 - 0.00% - 4.19% - - - - Total - 4,186,061 - 4.19% - -

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

- - - Type of instrument - - Expiration or maturity date - - Exercise or conversion period - - Voting rights absolute - - Voting rights in % - - - - Stock Loan - - - - - 755,939 - 0.76% - - - - - Voting rights absolute - - Voting rights in % - - - - Total - 755,939 - 0.76% - -

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

- - - Type of instrument - - Expiration or maturity date - - Exercise or conversion period - - Cash or physical settlement - - Voting rights absolute - - Voting rights in % - - - - - - - - - - - - 0 - 0.00% - - - - - Voting rights absolute - - Voting rights in % - - - - Total - 0 - 0.00% - -

- 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

- - - Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer - - - X - Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity - -

- - - Name - - % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) - - % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) - - Total of both (if at least 5% or more) - - - - FMR LLC - - - - - - - - - Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC - 3.11% - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FMR LLC - - - - - - - - - FIAM Holdings LLC - - - - - - - - - FIAM LLC - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - FMR LLC - - - - - - - - - FIAM Holdings LLC - - - - - - - - - Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company - - - - - - - -

- 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

Date of general meeting

- - - -

Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

- - % of voting rights attached to shares - % of voting rights through instruments - Total of both - - - - - - - - - - -

- 10. Other useful information

- 3% Initial threshold crossed upwards on Common Stock on Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a Controlled Undertaking of FMR LLC. - -

- Date

- 18.06.2026 - -

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