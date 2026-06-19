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WKN: RENK73 | ISIN: DE000RENK730 | Ticker-Symbol: R3NK
Xetra
19.06.26 | 11:26
48,460 Euro
+3,43 % +1,605
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENK GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENK GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,49548,54511:41
48,50048,53511:41
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Renk Group AG: Release according to Article 40 (1) of the WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

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19. Jun 2026 / 06:59 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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- Notification of Major Holdings

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- 1. Details of issuer

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
NameRENK Group AG
Street addressGögginger Straße 73
Postal code86159
CityAugsburg
LEI894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
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- 2. Reason for notification

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Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level
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- 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

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- Legal entity

- - - - - - - - - - - - -
- Name - Location - Country
FMR LLCWillmingtonUS
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- 4. Name(s) of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from details of person subject to the notification obligation

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- Name
Fidelity Advisor Series VIII
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- 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

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16.06.2026
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- 6. Total positions

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- - % of voting rights attached to shares (total of details on total positions 7.a.) - % of voting rights through instruments (total of details on total positions 7.b.1. + 7.b.2.) - Total of both in % (details on total positions 7.a. + 7.b.) - Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
- New 4.19%0.76%4.94%100,000,000
- Previous notification 3.57%1.37%4.94%-
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- 7. Details on total positions

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a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

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- ISIN - Absolute - In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000RENK73004,186,0610.00%4.19%
- Total 4,186,0614.19%
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b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- Type of instrument - Expiration or maturity date - Exercise or conversion period - Voting rights absolute - Voting rights in %
Stock Loan- - 755,9390.76%
- Voting rights absolute - Voting rights in %
- Total 755,9390.76%
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b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- Type of instrument - Expiration or maturity date - Exercise or conversion period - Cash or physical settlement - Voting rights absolute - Voting rights in %
- - - - 00.00%
- Voting rights absolute - Voting rights in %
- Total 00.00%
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- 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

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- Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer
XFull chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
- Name - % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) - % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) - Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
FMR LLC- - -
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC3.11%- -
-- - -
FMR LLC- - -
FIAM Holdings LLC- - -
FIAM LLC- - -
-- - -
FMR LLC- - -
FIAM Holdings LLC- - -
Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company- - -
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- 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 (3) WpHG

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Date of general meeting

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-
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Total positions (6.) after general meeting:

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% of voting rights attached to shares% of voting rights through instrumentsTotal of both
- - -
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- 10. Other useful information

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3% Initial threshold crossed upwards on Common Stock on Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a Controlled Undertaking of FMR LLC.
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- Date

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18.06.2026
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End of message

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GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.

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Archive at www.globenewswire.com

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
LanguageEnglish
CompanyRenk Group AG
Gögginger Str. 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internethttps://www.renk.com/
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© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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