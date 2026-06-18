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WKN: A1J84E | ISIN: US00287Y1091 | Ticker-Symbol: 4AB
Tradegate
19.06.26 | 11:42
190,70 Euro
+0,90 % +1,70
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ABBVIE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABBVIE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
189,70190,7011:44
189,70190,7011:43
PR Newswire
18.06.2026 22:05 Uhr
17 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.73 per share.

The cash dividend is payable August 14, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2026.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by more than 330 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Media:

Marianne Ostrogorski

(224) 240-6336

Investors:

Liz Shea

(847) 935-2211

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.