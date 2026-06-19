

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial output growth rebounded unexpectedly in May, data from Statistics Poland revealed on Friday.



Industrial production advanced 4.1 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the revised 2.9 percent growth in the prior month. Meanwhile, economists had expected a slower increase of 2.5 percent. In March, production grew 7.5 percent.



The upturn in May was mainly supported by a 32.6 percent growth in mining and quarrying output and a 13.7 percent expansion in the utility segment. The annual growth in the manufacturing output also improved to 2.5 percent from 1.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 0.8 percent versus a 7.6 percent plunge in April.



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