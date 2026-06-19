Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - The 2026 International Automotive and Supply Chain Expo (Hong Kong) officially opened today. Under the theme "Luxury, Elevated to a New Realm", ZEEKR unveiled the global expansion strategy for its dual flagship 9-Series models - the ZEEKR 9X and ZEEKR 009 Grand.

As a key gateway connecting China with global markets, Hong Kong serves as an important benchmark for the premium automotive industry and a strategic platform for luxury brands expanding internationally. Launching the global strategy for the 9-Series in Hong Kong marks a significant new chapter in ZEEKR's growth across the global premium new energy vehicle market.

800,000 Deliveries Milestone Underscores ZEEKR's Global Growth Momentum

Strong market performance continues to support ZEEKR's expansion in the global premium new energy vehicle segment. As of June 16, 2026, ZEEKR's cumulative global deliveries officially exceeded 800,000 vehicles, marking a major milestone for the brand.

In Hong Kong, ZEEKR has maintained strong momentum. From January to May 2026, ZEEKR captured a 40.7% market share of Hong Kong's luxury vehicle segment, ranking first among all luxury automotive brands. The ZEEKR 009 ranked as Hong Kong's best-selling luxury MPV, while the ZEEKR 7X became the city's best-selling luxury SUV.

Across key international markets, ZEEKR continues to achieve strong results. In Thailand, the brand was the best-selling luxury pure-electric MPV brand in 2025 and retained its leadership position from January to May 2026. In Malaysia, ZEEKR ranked No.1 among luxury pure-electric brands during the same period, with the ZEEKR 7X leading the luxury electric SUV category and the ZEEKR 009 remaining the top-selling luxury electric MPV. In Australia, ZEEKR continued to lead the luxury SUV segment priced above AUD 65,000 from January to May. In Mexico, the ZEEKR 7X secured the monthly luxury EV sales title in both April and May.

Dual Flagship 9-Series Models Showcase ZEEKR's Technology-Luxury Vision

At this year's expo, ZEEKR is showcasing five models spanning family mobility, executive transportation and flagship luxury, highlighting the breadth of its premium product portfolio.

The ZEEKR 9X, ZEEKR's new global flagship of ultra-luxury SUV, is built on the SEA-S architecture and features a 900V high-performance silicon carbide electric drive system delivering more than 1,030 kW of maximum power. Four integrated safety structures combined with extensive use of 2,000 MPa ultra-high-strength steel contribute to a torsional rigidity rating of 41,600 N·m/deg, setting a new benchmark for safety in the hybrid SUV segment. The ZEEKR 9X recently opened pre-sales in the Middle East, where it has received strong market interest. The model is scheduled to expand into key markets across Latin America, Central Asia and Europe.

The ZEEKR 009 Grand, the brand's global ultra-luxury four-seater flagship MPV, features a 720-degree comprehensive safety architecture and the world's first integrated die-cast C-ring cabin structure, delivering segment-leading rear-seat protection. The second row is equipped with two ultra-soft aniline leather executive seats featuring 20 massage points and an industry-leading seven-zone graphene heating system, creating an exceptional luxury experience for rear passengers. The right-hand-drive version of the ZEEKR 009 Grand is scheduled to launch in Hong Kong in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The ZEEKR 8X, a super hybrid high-performance flagship SUV, also makes its Hong Kong debut. Built on the SEA-S Super Hybrid Architecture, the ZEEKR 8X delivers a flagship experience across four key dimensions: performance, intelligence, safety and comfort.

Expanding Global Capabilities and Opening a New Chapter of Technology Luxury

As its product lineup continues to grow and its international footprint expands, ZEEKR is accelerating the development of a comprehensive global operating system spanning R&D, product planning, market operations and customer services. Today, ZEEKR's overseas business covers more than 60 major cities worldwide with a rapidly growing global user base.

As the global automotive industry accelerates toward electrification and intelligent mobility, the luxury vehicle market is entering a new era in which technological innovation is redefining the premium experience. Leveraging Hong Kong's position as a globally connected international hub, ZEEKR will continue to deepen its global presence and advance the evolution of luxury through innovation. Through cutting-edge technologies, exceptional products and comprehensive lifecycle services, ZEEKR is committed to delivering a distinctive technology-luxury mobility experience for customers around the world.

About ZEEKR

ZEEKR is a global technology brand focused on premium electric vehicles. Utilizing advanced software-defined architectures and cutting-edge propulsion technologies, ZEEKR is dedicated to creating a fully integrated user ecosystem with innovation at its core.

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Source: Hmedium