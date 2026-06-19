

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 19.06.2026 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS NEWRIVER PRICE TARGET TO 82 (94) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - CITIGROUP CUTS GRAFTON GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1100 (1150) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP CUTS WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 3100 (3300) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP RAISES INFORMA TO 'BUY' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 990 (850) PENCE - GOLDMAN CUTS TESCO PRICE TARGET TO 515 (540) PENCE - 'BUY' - ODDO BHF RAISES RELX PRICE TARGET TO 3125 (3075) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - RBC CUTS ADMIRAL GROUP TO 'SECTOR PERFORM' (OUTPERF,)



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