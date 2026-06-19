

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The greenback climbed to near a 2-year high of 161.81 against the yen, 2-1/2-month high of 1.1451 against the euro and more than a 6-month high of 0.8062 against the franc.



If the currency rises further, 161.9, 1.12 and 0.81 are seen as its next upside target levels against the yen, the euro and the franc, respectively.



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