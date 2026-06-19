BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC at close of business on 18 June 2026 were:
1,435.23p Capital only and including debt at par value
1,489.60p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1,450.70p Including current year income and debt at par value
1,505.07p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).