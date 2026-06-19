

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 1.0677 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.0625.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to 1.3241 and 215.53 from an early near 3-month low of 1.3163 and a 1-month low of 212.47, respectively.



The pound edged up to 0.8658 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8682.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.07 against the franc, 1.34 against the greenback, 215.00 against the yen and 0.85 against the euro.



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