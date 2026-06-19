Socket Mobile, Inc.: Socket Mobile Announces Appointment of David A. Holmes as President and Chief Executive Officer

FREMONT, Calif., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced workplace productivity, today announced that, on June 12, 2026, David A. Holmes was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Holmes succeeds Kevin Mills, who served as the Company's CEO from March 2000 until June 12, 2026.

Mr. Holmes joined Socket Mobile in May 2021 as Chief Business Officer and has been responsible for the Company's worldwide business development and marketing activities. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the Near-Field Communications (NFC) and mobile payments industry. Prior to joining Socket Mobile, Mr. Holmes held leadership positions with NXP and Identive Group. Most recently, he served in UL Solutions' Cybersecurity division, where he was responsible for Global Strategic Accounts and North America Sales.

"Dave has played an important role in the Company's business development efforts and strategic initiatives over the past five years," said Charlie Bass, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "The Board believes Dave's industry experience, customer relationships, and leadership capabilities make him well positioned to lead Socket Mobile as we continue to focus on growth, operational execution, and creating value for our stockholders."

Mr. Holmes commented, "I am honored to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Socket Mobile. I look forward to working with our employees, customers, partners, and Board members to build on the Company's strengths, pursue new opportunities, and deliver innovative solutions to our customers."

About Socket Mobile, Inc.

Socket Mobile is a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Socket Mobile's revenue is primarily driven by the deployment of third-party barcode-enabled mobile applications that integrate Socket Mobile's cordless barcode scanners and contactless readers/writers. Mobile Applications servicing the specialty retailer, field service, digital ID, transportation, and manufacturing markets are the primary revenue drivers. Socket Mobile has a network of thousands of developers who use its software developer tools to add sophisticated data capture to their mobile applications. Socket Mobile is headquartered in Fremont, Calif., and can be reached at +1-510-933-3000 or www.socketmobile.com (AU, EMEA, UK). Follow Socket Mobile on LinkedIn, X, and keep up with our latest News and Updates (AU,EMEA,UK).

Socket Mobile Investor Contact:

Lynn Zhao

Chief Financial Officer

510-933-3016

[email protected]

Media Contact: David Holmes, [email protected]

Socket is a registered trademark of Socket Mobile. All other trademarks and trade names contained herein may be those of their respective owners.

© 2026, Socket Mobile, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.